Marcus Smith: Fly-half a doubt for England v Tonga Test

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell
Marcus Smith (right) had been expected to form a 10-12 partnership with the experienced Owen Farrell (left)
Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga
Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Fly-half Marcus Smith may miss the game against Tonga after a minor leg injury restricted him to minimal training before Saturday's match.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to be given a run in the team this autumn in the absence of George Ford.

"Marcus hasn't done much this week, just a bit of ball handling," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We've been conservative with him, but we are cautiously optimistic he'll be all right."

Smith's injury is one of a string of backline issues for Jones to work around.

At full-back, Leicester's Freddie Steward is a doubt with a leg injury, while Saracens Max Malins, who can play 15, is definitely out as he continues rehabilitation on an injury picked up on club duty.

Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke is out of contention for the Tonga match with an injury picked up on club duty.

With Bristol's Harry Randall already sent back to his club with a hip injury, Northampton's uncapped Alex Mitchell seems likely to make his debut behind the experienced Ben Youngs at nine.

"We are never desperate, but we are keen for him to be involved in the game," said Jones when asked about plans to pair Smith with Owen Farrell at 10 and 12 being potentially derailed.

"It is not frustrating - it is part and parcel of preparing a team. He will recover well and if we don't get to see him this week we will see him next week."

  • Comment posted by famousnumbernine, today at 14:51

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 14:49

    Wouldn’t pick Farrell or smith

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 14:46

    Lets hope Smith is fit and has not had all his imagination and vision beaten out of him by EJ. If the fly half's job is just to kick the ball in the air, it doesn't make much difference who gets picked.

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 14:44

    Other than Ford for Smith i am struggling to see who else could come in at 10. Furbank can play 10 but even as a Saints fan i think he struggles at international level.

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 14:48

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      Simmonds? Umaga?

  • Comment posted by DVM, today at 14:42

    When is Jones going to stop this love affair with B. Youngs? For heavens sake the guy is well past his sell by date. Farrell, the same, he of little imagination is not, as a 10, anywhere near the class of the New Zealanders or South Africans. It's a terrible shame about Marcus Smith, so much more imagination than Farrell. Danny Care and Marcus Smith would be my selection for this match if he's fit

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:47

      muddy wolf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 14:42

    If he's fit he may play. But I don't see Tonga being the side to make your proper home debut. They had a couple of cards for high tackles last weekend. I'd save him. Farrell like him or love him is just a tough, stubborn individual, he's loads of experience against Tonga. Take the sensible route

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:45

      muddy wolf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 14:41

    As much as England will be respectful towards Tonga, this really is a chance for Eddie Jones to put in some new and fresh players; much like Scotland did. Obviously, Scotland didn't have all of their players, but I reckon Townsend would have played a similar team, even if he had.

  • Comment posted by Whatthe, today at 14:40

    Oh dear...how sad...never mind.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 14:39

    Vs Tonga, if Snith is injured then play Farrell, and then

    9 RQ
    11. JM
    12, MT
    13. HS
    14. AR
    15. FS or MM

    if OF can keep up and make them work, then great, if he looks like a Vet in the Colts, we know the answer moving forward

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:46

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      Crying out loud 🙄

      Quirke is not available

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:38

    It must have been that plastic pitch he plays on at the Stoop, oh wait....

  • Comment posted by pmboone, today at 14:37

    They've had him in the camp for five minutes, and damaged him already...!

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:33

    One thing I've noticed is that us English seem to get injured by something like a gust of wind. Whereas the Celts can run through brick walls and come out unscathed on the other side. Not sure exactly why this is just an interesting observation.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:37

      muddy wolf replied:
      Only last week you were crying about Wales missing 20 injured players. Which is it?

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:27

    So long as he is OK for the big games. They can give Farrell a final run out against Tonga.

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 14:26

    Flood at 10, Farrell at 12 and Ford at 13 problem solved. Use this triple F playmaking axis to unleash the dangermen in the back 3.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:33

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      Are you here just to continually ruin rugby HYS forums with your infantile juvenile comments?

      Grow up will you

  • Comment posted by Just Asking, today at 14:25

    It's about time they stopped this farce of forcing club players a rest weekend for international money spinners. We saw 3 of the seasons biggest premiership matches (derbys, no less) miss a wealth of talent because they were rested this week. Over the next month we will see even more missed chances for these men to play for their clubs and encourage attendances to increase. test rugby is a joke.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:43

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Yes! Make em play week in week out. Nothing wrong with a bit of concussion or odd fracture. I'd suggest a damn good thrashing for anyone who doesn't comply too.
      Welfare? Pfft. Our enjoyment is way more important eh?

  • Comment posted by kitchen, today at 14:23

    So is that back to Youngs, Ford (presume he'll get called up?), Radwan, Farrell, Manu, May, ?

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 14:22

    I wonder when the Scotland fans will get a HYS?

    • Reply posted by Just Asking, today at 14:25

      Just Asking replied:
      Scotland have fans?

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 14:07

    Was really looking forward to these beauties being unleashed on Tonga;

    15 Marlins, 14 Radwan, 13 Manu, 12 Slade, 11 May, 10 Smith, 9 Quirke, 8 Dombrandt, 7 Underhill, 6 Simmonds

    OMG that's just skill and blistering speed throughout

    Really disappointed

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:11

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Manu normally played at 12 and Slade at 13 when they've played together before, and I'd rather have Randall at 9 than Quirke, and Curry rather than Simmonds, but I can't disagree with your sentiment.

      If all that clicked it would be amazing.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 14:06

    Shame for the players and shame for the punters tbh. Quirke, Smith and Radwan are players that will get people up shouting in excitement rather than screaming why have you kicked that!

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 14:05

    Unfortunately as long as EJ is in charge Youngs will always be in the squad. I also don't see the point of playing Faz outside of Smith. He will negate all the positives that Smith brings with his boring kicking and lack of attacking flair. Should go for the club combo of Smith and Marchant with Slade at 13. Anyway I'm just an arm chair critic (as EJ coins them) so what do I know?

    • Reply posted by LondonTiger, today at 14:41

      LondonTiger replied:
      Are you aware that Marchant plays either 13 or wing for Quins?

      The 12 is Esterhuizen, a big lump, whose presence draws defenders and allows Smith to run riot.

