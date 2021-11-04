Nic Dolly scored two tries in Leicester's win over Exeter Chiefs in September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Friday, 5 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Nic Dolly starts for runaway Premiership leaders Leicester following his release from the England squad.

The Tigers still have nine players away on Autumn internationals duty as Steve Borthwick makes seven changes.

Winless Bath give a first Premiership start to 19-year-old academy second row Ewan Richards alongside Josh McNally.

Danny Cipriani returns at fly-half, with Orlando Bailey switching to the 15 shirt, and Jonathan Joseph replaces Josh Ojomoh at centre.

With skipper Charlie Ewels, prop Will Stuart and flanker Sam Underhill on international duty, and Wales and Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau rehabilitating an ankle injury, their 23 includes 11 homegrown players.

Bath will also be without lock Mike Williams, who was banned for four weeks following his dismissal for dangerous play in a ruck against Wasps.

Stuart Hooper's side are 0-6 so far this season and victory over a Leicester side that has won all seven games, and are eight points clear at the top, would be a huge achievement.

The Tigers have Jack van Poortvliet back at scrum-half and Matt Scott's return from the Scotland camp allows him to start in the backs along with wing Guy Porter.

In the pack, Cyle Brink has recovered from injury and lines up at number eight for his first appearance of the season, and there are also places for Tommy Reffell and Calum Green.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I've had coaches who, if we play horrendously and win, they're happy - and if we play really well and lose, they're angry. It's the tyranny of the result.

"We go about our business as well as we possibly can, focus on getting better each week, and if we continue to do that, we'll put ourselves in position to win games.

"Win, lose or draw, the supporters are what drives Leicester Tigers. They want a team they can be proud of and they understand the position this team was in just a very, very short time ago, and that we need time and a lot of work to get us where we want to be.

"We're not always going to win. But if we lose a game and the players play well and we're beaten by a better team, I will say thank you to the players for their immense effort."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It goes without saying that they're the form team, a quality side, strong fundamentals to their game and I think George [Ford] is marshalling them very well.

"It's a massive challenge, but with massive challenges comes massive opportunity and that's what we're looking at.

"The playing group, they prepare for these games and what's made of it externally is noise to the players. What they do is focus on what they can do in the game.

"If you ask any of the 23 that pull on the blue, black and white this weekend they're just desperate for the opportunity to go out and play again."

Leicester: Burns; Porter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford (capt), van Poortvliet; van Wyk, Dolly, Cole, Wells, Green, Chessum, Reffell, Brink.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Leatigaga, Heyes, Snyman, Wigglesworth, Hegarty, Murimurivalu.

Bath: Bailey; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Muir; Cipriani, Fox; Schoeman, Dunn, Rae, McNally (capt), Richards, Ellis, de Carpentier, Reid.

Replacements: Du Toit, Cordwell, Verden, Merigan, Cowan, Green, Ojomoh, McConnochie.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).