Ethan Waller is the 31st Worcester player to reach 100 appearances for the club

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears are without England prop Kyle Sinckler for the club's 1,000th competitive fixture.

Jake Woolmore starts alongside Harry Thacker and Max Lahiff in the front row and Alapati Leiua starts at centre.

Ethan Waller makes his 100th appearance for Worcester, who makes three changes to the side which beat Sale last week.

Perry Humphreys plays on the wing, second row Andrew Kitchener replaces brother Graham, and Matt Kvesic comes into the pack at number eight.

Graham Kitchener suffered a head injury against Sale, while Humphreys and Kvesic replace Duhan van der Merwe and Sione Vailanu, who are on international duty for Scotland and Tonga.

Bristol have won the last four games between the sides - with Worcester's most recent success a narrow 27-25 victory at Ashton Gate in March 2019.

Worcester start the game in 11th place, three points ahead of the Bears, and only three behind Wasps in seventh.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conour, Leiua, Fricker; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Jeffries, Heenan (capt), Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Y Thomas, Armstrong, Hawkins, D Thomas, Whiteley, Lloyd, Bates.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Venter, Heward; Smith, Chudley; Waller, Baldwin, Judge, Garvey, Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Annett, M Thomas, Tyack, Clegg, Lewis, Simpson, Searle, Beck.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).