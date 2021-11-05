Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy has scored tries in each of his last five starts for London Irish

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ben Earl replaces the injured Billy Vunipola at number eight as Saracens make five changes to face London Irish.

Prop Alec Clarey makes his first start of the season, Duncan Taylor comes in at centre while winger Rotimi Segun and full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo also play.

Irish change seven from the side which lost at home to Bristol last week.

Five changes come in the forwards as Agustin Creevy returns at hooker and Marcel van der Merwe joining the front row alongside him at tight-head.

Steve Mafi gets a start at lock while Matt Rogerson moves to number eight as flankers George Nott and Tom Pearson get call-ups.

In the backs Terrence Hepetema is recalled at centre while Kyle Rowe gets a start on the wing.

Second-placed Saracens are without four England players - hooker Jamie George, lock Maro Itoje, outside-half Owen Farrell and winger Max Malins, who were called up for Saturday's international against Tonga.

England and Sarries captain Farrell tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday but may still play.

Alex Goode is moved to fly-half to accommodate and Alex Lozowski moves in at centre to link up with Taylor.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Lozowski, Taylor, Segun; Goode (co-capt), van Zyl; Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Clarey, Isiekwe, Swinson, Christie, Wray (co-capt), Earl.

Replacements: Lewis, Barrington, Wainwright, McFarland, Reffell, Davies, Morris, Maitland.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Hepetema, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, van der Merwe, Coleman, Simmons, Nott, Pearson, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Hoskins, Mafi, Curtis-Harris, White, Jennings, Williams.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).