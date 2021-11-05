Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlam is back to captain Northampton Saints after being released by England

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make six changes from the defeat by Worcester Warriors last time out.

Akker van der Merwe, Jean-Luc du Preez and AJ MacGinty all come back into the starting XV.

Northampton Saints will give a debut to back row Karl Wilkins as they make eight changes from the side that lost to Leicester Tigers.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam returns from international duty to skipper the side and Tommy Freeman also returns.

However, Courtney Lawes, George Furbank and uncapped scrum-half Alex Mitchell remain on England duty and the Saints are also without injured Wales and Lions outside-half Dan Biggar,

Sale's missing England men are Lions flanker Tom Curry and centre Manu Tuilagi.

Sale: Hammersley, McGuigan, S. James, JV Rensburg, Yarde, MacGinty, Warr, Rodd, Van Der Merwe, Oosthuizen, JL. Du Preez, JP. Du Preez, Ross (c), B. Curry, D. Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, McIntyre, Jones, Postlethwaite, Dugdale, Thomas, R. Du Preez, L. James.

Northampton: Freeman, Skosan, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins, Grayson, James, Waller, Fish, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Wilkins, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Nansen, Coles, Harrison, Tupai Francis.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).