Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Skinner has kept his place as Exeter's fly-half with Joe Simmonds returning to the side at full-back

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Joe Simmonds returns to Exeter's line-up at full-back as the Chiefs make three changes for Newcastle's visit.

Simmonds replaces Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, compatriot Sam Skinner's absence is filled by fit-again Jannes Kirsten and Josh Hodge takes over from Argentina winger Facundo Cordero.

Fly-half Joel Hodgson comes in as one of four changes for Newcastle.

Hodgson replaces Brett Connon as George Wacokecoke comes in at centre with Ben Stevenson moving out to the wing.

Richard Palframan replaces England tighthead Trevor Davison while Will Montgomery makes his first Premiership start at lock.

Exeter loose forward Sam Simmonds and Newcastle flanker Callum Chick are both on their respective replacement benches - both were released back to their clubs by England on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's international against Tonga.

The Chiefs still have forward Jonny Hill and centre Henry Slade on Twickenham duty, while Newcastle remain without their other three England squad members, forwards Jamie Blamire and Davison, as well as winger Adam Radwan.

Exeter: J Simmonds; Nowell, Hendrickson, Devoto, Hodge; H Skinner, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Witty, Lonsdale, Kirsten, Armand, Capstick

Replacements: Burrows, Moon, Iosefa-Scott, Tshiunza, S Simmonds, Hidalgo-Clyne, Whitten, O'Brien.

Newcastle: Brown; Earle, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson; Hodgson, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Palframan, Peterson, Montgomery, van der Walt, Welch (capt), Fearns.

Replacements: Smith, Cooper, Mulipola, Graham, Chick, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Penny.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).