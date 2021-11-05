Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick David joined Harlequins from Worcester this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, 7 November Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps decide not to risk fly-half Jimmy Gopperth after a head injury suffered in a high tackle at Bath last weekend.

Scrum-half Dan Robson (groin) also sits out while Nizaam Carr starts at flanker in place of Thomas Young.

Harlequins give a debut to winger Nick David, with Louis Lynagh out injured after being released by England.

However Alex Dombrandt, Joe Marler, Joe Marchant and Marcus Smith remain on international duty, with second row Matt Symons back after injury.

Third-placed Quins did the double over Wasps last season, for the first time since 2013-14, and make three changes in all.

Robin Hislop starts at prop for the seventh-placed hosts after returning from Scotland duty while Young is only on the bench after coming back from the Wales squad.

Wasps: Crossdale; Kibirige, McHenry, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Porter; Hislop, Oghre, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Carr, Willis.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Nearchou, Millar-Mills, Cardall, Young, Hougaard, Mathews, Watson.

Harlequins: Green; David, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Edwards, Care (capt); Garcia Botta, Walker, Collier, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Kenningham, Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Kerrod, Louw, Tizard, Lewies, Steele, Anyanwu, Beard.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).