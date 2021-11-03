Sam Simmonds was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour this summer after a record-breaking Premiership season

Sam Simmonds must use his club form to try to force his way into the England side, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter.

Simmonds, 26, has been released back to his club after not being named in the squad for Saturday's game with Tonga.

"He understands that by performing well he might have a better opportunity to get into the starting line-up than someone who's sitting on the bench for England this week," Baxter said.

"That's how it can work, and that's very much how he's got to take it."

Simmonds has not played for England since March 2018 despite scoring 21 tries last season as he broke the Premiership single-season try-scoring record.

That form saw Simmonds get called up to the British and Irish Lions tour this summer in South Africa, where he played in the final Test.

This season he has scored two tries in his three appearances for the Chiefs.

"To me he seems probably a bit frustrated and bit annoyed, which he should be, he wants to play, so I expect those emotions," added Baxter, who told BBC Sport that he had expected Simmonds to be retained by England boss Eddie Jones.

"But at the same time he also looks like he completely understands what he wants to do this weekend and what he needs to do to give himself the best opportunity to be involved next week.

"He'll go back into camp on Sunday and he's got every opportunity to play next week, you've got to keep looking forward as an athlete and a player, never look back.

"There's no point in him reflecting too long on this week, he's got to move forward onto next week."