Mike Williams' hit on Jimmy Gopperth saw the Wasps back lose consciousness

Bath forward Mike Williams and kit manager Steve Middleton have both been banned after incidents in the side's home defeat by Wasps last week.

Williams, 29, was sent off in the 47th minute for dangerous play in a ruck after a high hit which saw Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth leave on a stretcher.

He contested the charge but was found guilty by an independent disciplinary panel and banned for four weeks.

Williams could have his ban reduced by a week if he attends a coaching course.

It means he will miss this week's game with Leicester, the Premiership Cup match with Gloucester and a league meeting with Exeter - with his participation in Bath's game with Northampton on 4 December dependent on his attendance at a World Rugby compliant coaching intervention programme.

Middleton has been banned for the forthcoming game with Leicester after admitting "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game" following comments he made towards referee Ian Tempest in the second half.

He must also deliver a presentation to Bath's non-playing members on "the need to uphold standards and the core values of the game" by 2 December.

"The kit manager accepted the charge of misconduct brought against him and apologised for his behaviour," a statement from the panel read.

"The panel considered that a period of suspension was required, consistent with other recent decisions and that a strong message needed to be issued to the game.

"There is a growing problem with the conduct of non-playing personnel and disciplinary panels will not hesitate in taking strong action to combat this."