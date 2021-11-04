Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ellis Jenkins has won 11 Wales caps - the last of those coming against South Africa in 2018

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance in three years against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Cardiff flanker is one of six changes from last weekend's 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Prop Rhys Carre and lock Will Rowlands are the other recalled forwards.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins are included in the backline, with Jonathan Davies captaining the side in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

There are two uncapped forwards on the bench, Ulster's South Africa-born hooker Bradley Roberts and Scarlets prop WillGriff John.

Roberts, who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother from Llandysul, was a surprise call-up to the squad for the injured Elliot Dee and Ken Owens, who is still missing with a back problem and faces a race to be fit for the final autumn match against Australia on 20 November.

"If we get him (Ken Owens) right for Australia, we will be happy with that," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He is improving, but with a back it just takes time. It's really a race against time for Ken."

John was set to start against Scotland in March 2020, but the Six Nations fixture was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns. Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis has been ruled out through injury.

Jenkins produced a man-of-the-match display in Wales' 20-11 victory against South Africa in November 2018 before suffering a serious knee injury in the final minute.

The 28-year-old missed 26 months of action before finally returning for Cardiff in February 2021.

He will replace the injured Ross Moriarty, who was forced off the field in the first half against New Zealand and is facing months on the sidelines.

In the pack, Carre starts instead of British and Irish Lions Test prop Wyn Jones, who drops to the replacements bench, while hooker Ryan Elias again starts.

Dragons lock Rowlands is named alongside Adam Beard with captain Jones also facing months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against the All Blacks.

England-based trio Biggar, Rees-Zammit and Tompkins return to the starting side after being unavailable for the New Zealand match because it was scheduled outside World Rugby's international window.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit comes in for Owen Lane, Northampton fly-half Biggar replaces Gareth Anscombe and Tompkins is preferred at centre to Johnny Williams, who scored Wales' only try against the All Blacks.

Scarlets full-back Liam Williams is among the replacements as he prepares for his first game of the season after having his appendix removed.

"South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," said Pivac.

"They've got a massive forward pack, they're big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat.

"It's a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there. We're looking forward to having this side out there on the weekend and it'll be really interesting to see how we go.

"There's a lot of experience gone from the pack now and with what's coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it's going to be a massive challenge for our boys and it'll be interesting to see who steps up.

"Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that's coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we're smart in how we play the game."

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies (capt), Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.