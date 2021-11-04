Wales v South Africa: Ellis Jenkins returns after three years out

Ellis Jenkins has won 11 Wales caps - the last of those coming against South Africa in 2018
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance in three years against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Cardiff flanker is one of six changes from last weekend's 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Prop Rhys Carre and lock Will Rowlands are the other recalled forwards.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins are included in the backline, with Jonathan Davies captaining the side in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones.

There are two uncapped forwards on the bench, Ulster's South Africa-born hooker Bradley Roberts and Scarlets prop WillGriff John.

Roberts, who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother from Llandysul, was a surprise call-up to the squad for the injured Elliot Dee and Ken Owens, who is still missing with a back problem and faces a race to be fit for the final autumn match against Australia on 20 November.

"If we get him (Ken Owens) right for Australia, we will be happy with that," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He is improving, but with a back it just takes time. It's really a race against time for Ken."

John was set to start against Scotland in March 2020, but the Six Nations fixture was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns. Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis has been ruled out through injury.

Jenkins produced a man-of-the-match display in Wales' 20-11 victory against South Africa in November 2018 before suffering a serious knee injury in the final minute.

The 28-year-old missed 26 months of action before finally returning for Cardiff in February 2021.

He will replace the injured Ross Moriarty, who was forced off the field in the first half against New Zealand and is facing months on the sidelines.

In the pack, Carre starts instead of British and Irish Lions Test prop Wyn Jones, who drops to the replacements bench, while hooker Ryan Elias again starts.

Dragons lock Rowlands is named alongside Adam Beard with captain Jones also facing months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against the All Blacks.

England-based trio Biggar, Rees-Zammit and Tompkins return to the starting side after being unavailable for the New Zealand match because it was scheduled outside World Rugby's international window.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit comes in for Owen Lane, Northampton fly-half Biggar replaces Gareth Anscombe and Tompkins is preferred at centre to Johnny Williams, who scored Wales' only try against the All Blacks.

Scarlets full-back Liam Williams is among the replacements as he prepares for his first game of the season after having his appendix removed.

"South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," said Pivac.

"They've got a massive forward pack, they're big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat.

"It's a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there. We're looking forward to having this side out there on the weekend and it'll be really interesting to see how we go.

"There's a lot of experience gone from the pack now and with what's coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it's going to be a massive challenge for our boys and it'll be interesting to see who steps up.

"Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that's coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we're smart in how we play the game."

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies (capt), Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 12:26

    Whatever the score this weekend, its just fantastic to see Ellis Jenkins in a Wales shirt again. He can't get back the caps he's lost but he still has a good few years left .

  • Comment posted by DJ1968, today at 12:29

    How can Ryan Elias be included? He is not international standard. The inability to hit your lineout jumpers when the pressure is on is fundamental to a hookers role. Hope WillGriff gets on.

    • Reply posted by PWL, today at 12:36

      PWL replied:
      A malfunctioning line out is entirely due to the hooker.

  • Comment posted by llandofmyda, today at 12:57

    Personally thought Priestland had a better game than Anscombe so disappointed for him

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 12:12

    Well a predictable selection …. For the most part, but a flawed one. JD2 has been brilliant in his career, but not now and should be dropped.
    Sanjay should not be on the bench - he needs game time. Good to WG John there - he needs 20-25 minutes MINIMUM.
    Welcome back Ellis Jenkins.

  • Comment posted by Jasdon1512, today at 13:10

    I believe the score on the weekend could be bigger than last week. McNicholl, Tompkins, Elias not international class, Carre cant scrummage, no backrow cover no centre cover, Anscombe off the pace, Preistland one of the bright sparks not in the squad!

    • Reply posted by creighton mathias, today at 13:22

      creighton mathias replied:
      The Boks can't play the same way as NZ hence a big scoreline is not likely.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 12:12

    Thought Neil Jenkins was making a comeback when I saw the headline.

    What a player and kicker he was 🔥

    • Reply posted by fairplay2u, today at 13:16

      fairplay2u replied:
      The clown took 10 minutes to set up his kicks at goal !

  • Comment posted by Nigles, today at 12:29

    Desperately weak at centre... S Africa's de Allende is going to have a field day against Tompkins & Davies. I wish Ellis Jenkins all the luck in the world...but behind a lightweight pack he will struggle to make a mark. Wales need a forwards coach of high standard desperately.

    • Reply posted by bevyboy, today at 12:31

      bevyboy replied:
      Totally agree with your comment regarding de Allende, he is a beast and will be hard to stop by Tompkins especially.

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:26

    I am a huge fan of JD2, but tbh he has not really sparked since the RWC, 2 years ago. I admire Pivac's loyalty to him, but the best chance of getting the best out of him is to pick Scott Williams alongside him.
    I get the impression WP has never forgiven SW for signing for the Ospreys when WP was still at the Scarlets. For that matter, WP still seems to have a downer on Stef Evans as well?

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 12:30

      123456789 replied:
      Steff evans isnt good enough defensively to be an international winger

  • Comment posted by Ruckinell, today at 12:30

    I have a funny feeling that whoever loses they won’t be happy about the refereeing

    • Reply posted by Dave Dog, today at 12:48

      Dave Dog replied:
      Not sure they need a ref - Wales players more than happy to do all the reffing

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:13

    Anscombe in favour of Priestland and Sheedy (and Jarrod) ??
    I know the cupboard is almost bare at hooker, but what a negative signal to youngsters in the regions to fast track Roberts with such unseemly haste.
    I cannot understand why there is no place for Scott Williams in the 23.
    Back row looks great, but would have preferred Young to cover on the bench.

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:17

      Ruckedout replied:
      Yea you got it spot on,

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 12:30

    Decent starting 15 considering insane injury crisis. IMO the front 5 (apart from Beard) are not even #3 choice. Saying that it's a great BR & the awesome MOTM performance from Ellis Jenkins in 2018 was one of the best I've ever seen in any jersey
    Priestland should be the starting 10, Biggar bench, Tompkins is on fire for Sarries, LRZ/Adams as good as you get

    SA at full strength
    Best of luck Wales

    • Reply posted by Col, today at 12:54

      Col replied:
      You need to share your Positive Thinking book with some of the miserable contributors on these pages. Totally agree. Let's hope all the pieces fire to their potential. In Wales we believe!

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 12:23

    Gutted Ryan Elias is still anywhere near this squad
    Gutted for Scott Williams also who's been playing some good rugby recently
    Another cricket score is incoming probably.

    • Reply posted by DJ1968, today at 12:30

      DJ1968 replied:
      Agree with Elias but don’t think it will be a cricket score.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:11

    Arguably the strongest team that Wales could select, but does highlight the lack of strength in depth. Bizarre to have 2 second rows on the bench...Seb Davies has demonstrated on a number of occasions that he is no back rower...Good luck Wales

    • Reply posted by Just Tips, today at 13:26

      Just Tips replied:
      Quite a few better and available players. Some aren’t even in the squad.

  • Comment posted by chunky, today at 12:08

    Ryan Elias must have pictures of Wayne Pivac in a compromising position.

  • Comment posted by dafydd, today at 13:10

    Elias a poor call, let's hope he proves us wrong..I shall be at the game and can't wait....No matter the result it's my beloved Wales..Cymru am byth...

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 12:18

    Not a bad squad considering injuries, but I worry about Tomkins defensively, the front row need to play above themselves or we will concede scrum penalties and with it field position, points, penalty tries and yellow cards. Also strange not to have a specialist back rower on the bench. Yes we have injuries but Seb Davies is no back row. Great to see Ellis J back and pleased WillGriff John is in

    • Reply posted by Cardiff exile, today at 12:26

      Cardiff exile replied:
      Well said...i wouldn't have Tomkins anywhere near the squad, and Carrey, although good in the loose, is well below the standard needed for scrummaging against SA.

  • Comment posted by Just Tips, today at 12:06

    Why no specialist back rower on the bench and what does Elias have to do to be dropped?

    • Reply posted by 1983, today at 12:10

      1983 replied:
      Seb Davies can play 8

  • Comment posted by BenDis, today at 13:21

    Being realistic, Wales with an experimental side may just beat Fiji. South Africa and Australia games almost certainly will be lost. Too many players out and nearing the end anyway. Not too confident in those coming up.

    • Reply posted by Asterix, today at 13:36

      Asterix replied:
      This is where we are sadly. A few world class nearing their expiry dates. I never expect us to have a dominant pack but the leadership from the likes of AWJ and Owens, plus some outstanding back rowers has helped us punch above our weight.

  • Comment posted by hdl2017, today at 13:11

    Of much bigger concern than Saturday's game (and that in itself is a worry) is the structure in Wales for developing professional players good enough to compete against the best in the world. 1-15 but especially and obviously the front 5. In the 80s and 90s we used to hide behind the fact that NZ were bigger and fitter than us. The last 10 years plus though we can't claim that. It's the coaching.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 13:34

      Rob replied:
      Its the lack of opportunity and high level week in week out competition that is the issue and brought on by regional rugby. It was only a matter of time that the barrel emptied. Then add the 60 cap rule.

  • Comment posted by kevjp, today at 12:30

    Its going to be a long afternoon. I appreciate this is the best we have but it's going to be very tough. SA have improved over the last few years compared to the dross they were when we were beating them.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 12:38

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      "a few years ago"
      You mean SA the World Champions of 2 years ago

      The issue Wales are facing is that SA are at full strength and have had 4 months together.
      Wales have had 6 days together before the game against NZ and with the English based players only coming back on Monday they have 5 days before SA.

