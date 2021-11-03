Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Autumn Test: England v New Zealand Date: Sunday, 7 November Time: 14:45 GMT Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Coverage: Live on BBC Two, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Zoe Aldcroft believes England's record win over New Zealand on Sunday has punctured the world champions' aura before the rematch in Northampton this weekend.

"It has made us think we can actually beat the Black Ferns," said the 24-year-old of a youthful England side.

"The thought of them can get into your head a bit before you even play them so psychologically I think it has helped."

New Zealand have not played a Test since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Aldcroft and her team-mates are braced for a New Zealand resurgence at Franklin's Gardens with mainstays Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman both potentially returning to the tourists' line-up.

"We didn't celebrate too much because we knew we have an even bigger game coming up to back it up," said Aldcroft.

"If we don't perform this week, last week kind of means nothing. We know New Zealand are going to be coming out fighting. Hopefully we can get the second win and finish the job.

"We can't be complacent at all."

Team-mate Ellie Kildunne dismissed any suggestion the Black Ferns had failed to fire in their defeat at Sandy Park, instead pointing to England's gameplan and ruthless finishing as being the game's decisive factors.

"We took our opportunities when we had them," she said.

"It wasn't that they played bad or not how we thought they could. We did our homework well and executed when we needed to."

New Zealand will defend the postponed Rugby World Cup on home soil next year, however England, defeated finalists in Belfast four years ago, are ranked as the world's number one team after three successive Six Nations titles.