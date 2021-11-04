Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Twelve of Alun Wyn Jones' world record 161 cap haul have come for the British and Irish Lions

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to miss the 2022 Six Nations because of a shoulder injury.

Jones, 36, was forced off the field during last Saturday's defeat against New Zealand and requires surgery.

The British and Irish Lions lock will be out for a "number of months" but should return for his region Ospreys before the end of the season.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes Jones could still play for his country at the 2023 World Cup.

"I don't think he'll be available for the Six Nations," said Pivac.

"You learn a lot about the worth of people when they're not there. I think a lot of people take Alun Wyn for granted - he's always been there and got seniority.

"That leadership is really important. The essence is on others to step up and take that role on."

Pivac added that he "definitely" believed Jones would play again this season, and that the Lions captain was targeting the 2023 World Cup in France.

"The intention is always to see if Al can get to the World Cup. I think it's a realistic goal personally," the Wales coach said.

"You've just got to see him in training and when he's playing, the efforts he puts in.

"I don't see anything going anywhere near backwards in terms of his performances.

"A bit of time off, we spoke about this before Al left camp. It's not ideal for him.

"We're all looking forward to him playing 150 Test matches for Wales, but that is still a goal and I'm sure he'll get there."

World-record cap holder Jones, 36, played his 149th international for Wales last Saturday, having also featured in 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

He suffered his injury while trying to tackle New Zealand full-back Jordie Barrett in the 18th minute.

It was the same shoulder he injured during the opening Lions tour match against Japan before he made a startling recovery to travel to South Africa and start all three Tests.

Jones has signed a contract with Ospreys and Wales until the end of the 2021-22 season.