Wales play Japan, South Africa and Canada in their autumn series

Autumn international: Wales v Japan Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 7 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, live commentary BBC Radio Wales and match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saracens hooker Kat Evans will make her international debut when Wales take on Japan in the first of three autumn Tests.

She is the only new face in what is largely an experienced side named by new head coach Ioan Cunningham.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan makes her first appearance since March 2020, while Jasmine Joyce starts as full-back after lighting up the world sevens stage.

Wales aim to end a two-year losing streak against the Sakura XV.

Wales' players will also be competing for the 10 professional and 15 semi-professional contracts on offer from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) from the start of next year.

Japan are currently ranked 12th, one place below Wales, in the latest World Rugby rankings and like Wales have qualified to play in next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Theirs will be a stern challenge for Wales and their new coaching set-up of Cunningham, assisted by Geraint Lewis, Richard Whiffin and Sophie Spence.

"Kat fully deserves her starting berth," said Cunningham. "She has a very high work-rate and brings added physicality to the pack."

Evans is joined in the front row by her Saracens team mate Donna Rose, who made her debut in the 2021 Six Nations opener against France, while fellow prop Caryl Thomas brings a wealth of experience with 55 caps.

Natalia John and Gwen Crabb pack down behind them, with Georgie Evans, Bethan Lewis and the captain Siwan Lillicrap making up the back row.

Bevan and Elinor Snowsill continue their Bristol Bears partnership as the half-backs, while Hannah Jones and Kerin Lake start in the midfield.

Joyce, Lisa Neumann and Courtney Keight complete an exciting back line.

Former captain Carys Phillips could make her return from the international wilderness having been recalled to the squad. She has not worn the red shirt since 2019, while Ffion Lewis returns as scrum-half cover from captaining Wales in rugby league,

Cunningham said it was a tough selection process with "competition for places very high".

"The whole squad performed well against the Black Ferns [in a warm-up game] but we feel this group will give us the best opportunity to get a good performance and result," he added.

"Our priority is to ensure we do the basics right, and then we can look to get the ball out wide to play some attacking rugby.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming a crowd back to the Arms Park and produce a performance to shout about."

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Courtney Keight; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Caryl Thomas, Kat Evans, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Cara Hope, Cerys Hale, Alex Callender, Alisha Butchers, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Megan Webb.

Japan: TBC