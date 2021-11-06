Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Man of the match Dane Coles took his tally to 20 tries in 79 Tests

Autumn internationals: Italy v New Zealand Italy (6) 9 Pens: Garbisi 3 New Zealand (21) 47 Tries: Christie, Coles 2, Reece, Aumua 2, Sotutu Cons: Mo'unga 6

A second-string New Zealand side scored seven tries as they beat Italy 47-9 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Finlay Christie opened the scoring before man of the match Dane Coles scored twice in the first half.

The Azzurri stayed in the match thanks to two penalties from Paolo Garbisi before the break but New Zealand pulled clear in the final quarter.

Sevu Reece crossed before Asafo Aumua scored twice, either side of a Hoskins Sotutu try, to seal the win.

"Italy have to take a lot credit for the way they played, they put us under a lot of pressure," Coles told Amazon Prime.

"Their kicking game was good as well, we dropped a lot of ball back there."

The All Blacks have now set world records for the most Test points and tries scored in a year.

Ian Foster's side have scored 96 tries in 2021, breaking the record of 92 set by Argentina in 2003.

Their total points tally now stands at 675, eclipsing South Africa's 658 in 2007.

Next up for New Zealand is a trip to face Ireland, while Italy host Argentina.