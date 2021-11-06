Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Radwan's try was the first of 11 for England in a comprehensive win over Tonga

England v Tonga England: (29) 69 Tries: Radwan, George 2, May 2, Itoje, Youngs 2, Smith, Blamire, Mitchell Cons: Slade 2, Smith 5 Tonga: (3) 3 Pen: Takulua

England launched their Autumn Nations Series with an 11-try demolition of Tonga in front of a sold-out Twickenham.

The 81,000 back for the first time since March 2020 were treated to five first-half tries from the hosts.

The pace slowed before Marcus Smith's try got the crowd on their feet and kicked off a late England onslaught.

The dominant performance came after captain Owen Farrell was unable to play because of a positive Covid-19 test.

England have much sterner Tests to come, as they face Australia next Saturday before hosting world champions South Africa.

England's attack lively in Farrell's absence

Head coach Eddie Jones has begun to evolve his side with the 2023 World Cup in mind but he was forced to make a bigger change than expected shortly before kick-off.

Just 82 minutes before the game began, England announced that George Furbank - who had never started at 10 in his four previous international appearances - would take Farrell's place at fly-half after the captain tested positive for Covid-19.

Many fans had wanted to see Harlequins star Smith given a start, but the fly-half had minimal training during the week because of a minor leg injury and veteran George Ford had been left out of the autumn squad altogether.

Despite the late change, England's attack made a rapid start as Adam Radwan - one of those Jones is hoping can be a future World Cup star - wriggled his way through defenders to score in the right corner.

After a more traditional maul try from Jamie George, England lost some momentum but endeavoured to give the fans what they wanted with moments of exciting counter-attack.

Furbank almost quietened those who doubted his last-minute selection with an impressive break that came dangerously close to an individual score.

But England - who welcomed new attack coach Martin Gleeson after a disappointing Six Nations - kept up their efforts with sneaky offloads and scything runs.

Eventually, Manu Tuilagi bulldozed through two Tongan defenders, proving he is well and truly back on the international scene, before Jonny May gave the fans what they wanted with a swan dive to score on the left.

Those sneaky offloads almost got England in trouble as Tonga full-back Telusa Veainu grabbed an interception and looked certain to score before stand-in captain Courtney Lawes somehow got back to put in an incredible try-saving tackle.

To round off a solid first half, Ellis Genge broke through defenders and set up Maro Itoje to score before Ben Youngs crossed on his 110th cap.

Speedy Smith shines bright

Tier two side Tonga, who lost 102-0 to New Zealand earlier this year and 60-14 to Scotland last weekend, provided a good opportunity to develop England's new talent before the next World Cup.

But after the break the old guard took their share of the limelight too. Scrum-half Youngs - who started with young hopefuls Raffi Quirke and Harry Randall both injured - ripped the ball out of the hands of Sione Vailanu and covered half the pitch to score his second.

But the crowd were eager to see the next generation in action and Harlequins fly-half Smith took to the field in the 53rd minute to huge cheers.

The 22-year-old immediately showed what he can bring to English rugby, screaming for a quick tap penalty and distributing the ball to May, who was brought down just short of the line.

Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson, who was a last-minute addition to the matchday 23 to fill the gap left by Furbank on the bench, came on for his debut but it was Smith who continued to impress.

The fly-half looked like he was playing in fast-forward and his quick hands were picked up for slow-motion replays on the big screen.

After Tonga replacement Viliami Fine was given a red card for an elbow to the head of Smith, Youngs made a break and a nifty offload to May on his inside saw the wing go over for his second try.

As the game hit a lull, a Mexican wave broke out in the try-starved stands but George again crossed from close range before Smith's score well and truly woke the crowd.

Henry Slade opened up a gap and Smith was waiting at his side to take the ball and give fans what seemed to be their favourite try of the afternoon.

England's other newcomers followed suit and Newcastle forward Jamie Blamire got on the scoresheet on his third cap before scrum-half Alex Mitchell scored on his debut.

Man of the match - Henry Slade

Slade was a key leader in England's midfield in the absence of Farrell, making 71m and eight carries as well as beating five defenders

Line-ups

England: Steward; Radwan, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Furbank, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Mitchell, Smith, Atkinson.

Tonga: Veainu; W Fifita, Hingano, Taumoepeau, Kata; Morath, Takulua (capt); Fisi'ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna, L Fifita, Halaifonua, Timani, Kafatolu, Vailanu.

Replacements: Maile, Uhila, Fia, Funaki, Havili, Fukofuka, Faiva, Fine.

Sin-bin: Kata (32'), Fifita (46')

Red card: Fine (69')