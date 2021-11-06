Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Stuart Hogg is savouring the prospect of a capacity Murrayfield crowd

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Australia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 7 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Stuart Hogg wants Scotland to prove they belong among Test rugby's elite by beating Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations, and began their autumn campaign by thumping Tonga.

Hogg leads a team against a Wallabies side on a five-match winning streak.

"To be the best team in the world, you've got to beat the best and Australia are right up there," he said.

"It's not every year you get the opportunity of playing these southern hemisphere teams. The last time I played against Australia was in 2016, so it doesn't come around all the time.

"We like to challenge ourselves against the best teams. It's going to be a hugely physical encounter for us."

Australia beat France in a three-match Test series in the summer and their current winning run includes two victories over world champions South Africa.

Scotland's recent record over the Wallabies is good, prevailing in their past two encounters. Hogg, though, was absent for both those victories in 2017.

He missed the famous win in Sydney having been selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and he pulled up injured in the warm-up ahead of Scotland's record 53-24 Murrayfield win that autumn.

"I've never beaten them," the Exeter full-back said. "I'm hugely excited for this opportunity. I truly believe we're more than capable of beating them. It's something we've been planning for all week and we're ready.

"We've played some really good rugby over the last couple of years and we're growing in confidence at every opportunity we get. We need to continue and learn what it takes to be the best. It's a hugely exciting time for us."