Marcus Smith scored one of England's 11 tries against Tonga

Eddie Jones says England's new era is all about building towards the World Cup final in two years' time after a resounding win over Tonga on Saturday.

Jones' new-look team got their Autumn Nations Series under way with 11 tries in a 69-3 victory at Twickenham.

Beaten finalists in Japan two years ago, Jones wants his England side to peak when it matters in France in 2023.

"We saw the mindset of being aggressive in attacking the opportunities. That is what we have been working on," he said.

"The mechanics of it will be a constant fine-tuning and the only time you need to see that at its best is when we play the seventh game of a World Cup."

One of those who impressed was 22-year-old Marcus Smith, who would have started but for missing a chunk of England's preparation with a leg injury.

The Harlequins fly-half got his chance in the 53rd minute and capped a productive cameo with a try of his own, although Jones played down Smith's involvement when asked afterwards.

"I was impressed by the team, by how they dug deep in the last 20 and really went at it, which has not been a natural characteristic of England, to really finish off a team," he said.

"I really enjoyed how they did that and Marcus was part of that charge."

Jones had wanted to play Owen Farrell outside Smith at 12 but the England captain was unable to feature following a positive Covid test and is a doubt to face Australia next Saturday.

"It is very clear and very simple," said Jones. "We are just following the Covid regulations and protocols and awaiting further guidance.

"It is not my decision, it is public health. We leave it to them so we are just waiting. We have done everything we are supposed to do."

George Furbank, predominantly a full-back, instead started at fly-half and performed well before being replaced by Smith in the second half.

"I think they both acquitted themselves well, did the simple things well and took their opportunities when they were there - we are really pleased with their progress," added Jones.