Matt Dawson column: Eddie Jones has a quandary over Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith

Matt Dawson

After England's 69-3 win against Tonga, head coach Eddie Jones has a real selection quandary for the next game against Australia on Saturday.

The main question for him is, can he find a spot for Owen Farrell in the backline?

England's captain was forced to withdraw from the starting XV after a positive Covid-19 test on Friday.

George Furbank stepped in at 10, with Marcus Smith coming off the bench and scoring a late crowd-pleasing try.

Because he only came on for the last 28 minutes, we have not learned too much about Smith.

But we did see that he looks just as comfortable playing for England in front of a packed Twickenham crowd as he does playing for Harlequins.

There were some tired Tongan legs out there when he came on, and because Smith is so sharp in his mind and his body at the moment, any half gap and he is gone.

How can we possibly doubt him? He has not given us any reason to say he is not going to perform at that level. So I would like to see Smith start against Australia and South Africa.

Marcus Smith scores a try
Marcus Smith was met with huge cheers from the crowd when he came on in the 52nd minute

'No better chance to see what Smith can do'

Admittedly it will be difficult for Smith going into an enormous Test match against Australia when he has not started one of those before.

We do not know what his leg niggle was during the week, but the 22-year-old could not get his training in because of it.

I am sure he will get to train this week, but he is going into slightly uncharted waters with that.

But if Ben Youngs and Manu Tuilagi play the way they did against Tonga, it will be a big help having those two around him.

Are we going to get a better chance to see what Smith can do than at home against Australia, where you are going to have to unlock them?

If you go through the motions against Australia, you are going to get unpicked. They proved in the Rugby Championship, where they twice beat South Africa, that they are not the team of three or four years ago.

Looking at the video of Saturday's game, the Wallabies are going to have to look at Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Adam Radwan and Jonny May. They have got a lot to think about.

All of a sudden, if you put Smith in there, they have to pay attention and spend a lot of their week studying what England can do.

They are never going to cover everything, but it is going to create a lot of indecision.

Whereas I just feel with Farrell at 10, it slightly makes Australia's defence easier. He is naturally not as threatening as Smith.

England's attacking intent

Ben Youngs runs with the ball
Ben Youngs scored two of England's 11 tries

England had much more attacking intent against Tonga and it was noticeable.

It is going to seem biased as a past scrum-half, but if you want to input pace into the game, the scrum-half is going to be the barometer.

Youngs had intent to play with pace - quick-tap penalties, line-outs, quirky little nips round the short side for his try with Jamie George.

The amount of times I have watched Youngs play and he has threatened to take a quick tap penalty and everyone else has said no.

Now he probably has more people around him who want to do that too, and when England had real intensity, breaking the opposition up, they looked like a really dangerous side.

Cause for optimism

I thought England's senior players in particular played well.

After Jones' shake-up this autumn, with the likes of fly-half George Ford left out, they have obviously realised they are nowhere near guaranteed selection for the World Cup in two years.

I thought Courtney Lawes had a real skipper's presence as he captained in Farrell's absence, and Maro Itoje and Jamie George were outstanding. Youngs stepped up, maybe because Farrell was not there.

To win by such a large margin happens with strategy. It is not going to come with just flinging the ball round and having loads of youth and enthusiasm.

It was a very accurate display and that meant the game opened up for the last 20 minutes, giving someone like Smith the space to run amok.

To be the best team in the world, you have to have razzle-dazzle across your whole backline.

I maybe would have liked to have seen a bit more of wing Radwan. You could see Jonny May had noticed everyone was talking about the 23-year-old and did not want people to forget about him.

He was on and off his wing, making breaks, passing and kicking. He was everywhere.

Radwan had a couple of breaks and showed some real gas, but otherwise you could tell it was the biggest game he has played so far and that is understandable.

Contrary to that, Freddie Steward at the back looked like he had already got 40 caps for England.

He was reading the game, his error count was low and he was assured fielding and kicking the ball. It was really impressive.

Overall, it was a good all-round performance considering the coronavirus disruptions to their preparations and I am optimistic going into the Australia and South Africa games.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.

  • Comment posted by Bish007, today at 09:05

    “To be the best team in the world, you have to have razzle-dazzle across your whole backline.”

    So how much ‘razzle-dazzle’ did Tindall and Greenwood (AKA Rodney Trotter) have when your Class of 2003 ruled the world? I would argue ‘none’!

    To be the best in the world you need a clear ideology of where your going and consistent performers to get there. Razzle dazzle can wait.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 09:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:02

    My concern when Eng play SA is the scrum. SA were fantastic in the forwards yesterday albeit against a poor front 5.
    A wet day with a lot of handling errors and knock-ons could be a problem.
    Cockerill has his work cut out.

    Steyn and Quagga Smith also immense in loose.

    Still, see how Eng get on against Aus first next week. Todays match v Scotland should be a cracker.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 09:05

      vvales replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 08:59

    So we all know Furbank doesn’t kick goals. We know Slade isn’t an adequate replacement.

    We know Farrell can’t play v Oz because he has Covid.

    So Smith has to start right?

    Watch Eddie bring in Ford today and start him v Oz with Smith benched again.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:05

      SD replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:57

    Ah my chums on an England HYS, that's unusual. Said no-one. Ever.
    And obsessed with me, should I be flattered or concerned?

    Anyway, hard to tell a huge amount from yesterday as Tonga poor. Steward excellent under high ball and brave, Radewan more than just quickest wing.
    Curry isn't an 8 but played well. Smith class. Lawes, what a player.
    Sterner tests await but couldn't ask for more really.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:43

    Is steveD unwell or still celebrating after yesterday’s thumping of brave Tonga? He always replies to my observations within minutes. Furbank must stay with OF as back up in case a game needs closing out.

    • Reply posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 08:50

      Abraham Nigel Rothschild replied:
      I think our friend is Jon is still in dreamland after yesterdays historic victory. Unless he was that pitch invader who has now been arrested and put in jail which would explain his lack of recent posts.

  • Comment posted by Alice, today at 08:42

    Farrell’s no arms tackling style and the way he revelled in getting away with it has always grated and over shone anything else he did, unfortunately. Rich irony that when he finally got dumped on his face it was the dancing feet of Cheslin Kolbe rather than an equivalent act of thuggery that floored him. And yet he didn’t learn, concussing a teenager the next season. England can do better.

    • Reply posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 08:46

      Abraham Nigel Rothschild replied:
      What goes around comes around: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v-IRH7RPJnM

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 08:42

    England are now second in the world rankings behind New Zealand - but on this form will overhaul the All Blacks after the Autumn internationals. The big question facing the selectors now is whether to keep Eddie Jones on when his contract runs out after the six nations - it’s a tough one because Jones has been amazing - but this is the number one coaching position in the game. COME ON ENGLAND!

    • Reply posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 09:02

      ziggy played guitar replied:
      Seriously?

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 08:41

    Smith was benched because he couldn’t train for the full week. Farrell is isolating, can’t train so must be benched fir next week. Furbank had a decent start but is not a 10... Eddie has backed himself into a corner - to the benefit of the team. Equally Dombrandt and Mitchell pushed themselves forward; play was so much quicker when Youngs went off - good game but the talent at 9 lies elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:37

    Smith will not be risked to start a game….. he is too fragile in both thought and physique. Luckily England’s massive pool of players enables jones to draw on yesterday’s knight in shining armour George Furbank along with his young, able assistant, Benny the youngs.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 08:46

      Rememberthename replied:
      We heard it here first folks. In fairness your playing and coaching CV does give you a right to an opinion that should be atleast noted.

      Remind us again…. what’s your rugby background?

      It would be nice for your thoughts on Smith to be taken seriously?

  • Comment posted by Micky Farr-Wright, today at 08:29

    Smith is currently the best fly half available, and should start - if fit. What does Furbank bring to the position? Doesn't kick, didn't find supporting players ...
    Farrell might be 'solid' but lacks the pace and creativity required to entertain AND win games

    • Reply posted by Micky Farr-Wright, today at 08:34

      Micky Farr-Wright replied:
      PS - Ford is not in the squad, I hadn't forgotten him!

  • Comment posted by fweebe, today at 08:29

    Farells day along with Eddie's was so long ago it's a joke

    Smith 10, Slade 12 it's simple really

    • Reply posted by fubber, today at 09:00

      fubber replied:
      Apparently not though given you’re suggesting Slade at 12 when his best position is 13 off the shoulder of a hard ball carrying 12. But bless you for having a go.

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 08:27

    At this stage, you have to think that Eddie Jones is the most effective troll in history. His half back and back row selections have been so ludicrous that you would only make them if you were on the wind-up…

  • Comment posted by Smith, today at 08:26

    Look everyone, it’s Eddie we are talking about.

    Doesn’t matter what common sense says we should do, Eddie will do his own thing.

    So expect OF to return as soon as he can.
    Also, expect more of Tom Curry at 8, Genge collapsing scrums whilst Marler is benched, Ewels (??) etc.

    Also, as soon as Daly is fit, expect even more of the disaster he has always been at 15.

    This is life with Eddie.

    • Reply posted by Will123bay, today at 08:33

      Will123bay replied:
      I agree with most of that (sadly) apart from Genge… who I though was only at fault for one scrum collapse. Otherwise excellent in open field and he seems to be someone others will follow. We need more leaders to step out of OFs long shadow

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 08:24

    Er….. Farrell cannot play for 10 days after a positive PCR unless they claim he had Covid symptoms in the days before.

    Obviously hope Farrell doesn’t get ill but this situation should be the opportunity everyone has wanted now for Smith.

    There is no choice but to start Smith unless he opts for Furbank again or calls Ford in.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 08:18

    Play him. If we get beat it doesn't really matter, and we learn what Smith isn't good at so he can work on it.

    Surprised not to hear more about Steward. He looked like it was his 50th cap at full back.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 08:18

    It’s hard to tell what goes on in Eddie’s mind. And he will do what he wants. This article won’t influence EJ, if he reads it. It’s good to see young talent though.

  • Comment posted by robbieboy, today at 08:17

    We didn't learn enough given that smith came on in the 2nd half against (no disrespect) Tonga - start him against sterner opposition so we can properly test him. Good game and good to see new faces getting game time.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 08:40

      vvales replied:
      Yesterday proved or more accurately gave added credence to the belief that smith cannot be trusted to start a tough competitive international against one of the teams who are up for it.

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 08:17

    One of the golden rules of English rugby: never, ever pick a running ten.

  • Comment posted by LSR, today at 08:16

    Farrell's day is done. He has never given anything in attack. Defends well and kicks well. More has been needed during his entire career. He's done. We need an entirely new way of playing that can win a World Cup.

    • Reply posted by moonraker225, today at 08:25

      moonraker225 replied:
      Farrell’s a walking penalty and his lack of self control has cost England in the past. Move on.

