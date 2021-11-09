Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alex Cuthbert's return to Welsh rugby with Ospreys meant Wales could again select him

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wing Alex Cuthbert will make his first Wales appearance for four years as one of five personnel changes for Sunday's match against Fiji.

Full-back Liam Williams, scrum-half Kieran Hardy and centre Johnny Williams are recalled in a revamped backline.

Wasps flanker Thomas Young returns as the only change in the pack.

Fellow back row Ellis Jenkins captains Wales after starring in the defeat by South Africa last Saturday, his first Test for three years.

Dan Biggar stays at fly-half and Josh Adams moves from wing to centre.

Another positional change sees Taine Basham move from openside flanker to number eight for the injured Aaron Wainwright who Wales hope will be fit to face Australia on 20 November.

Uncapped Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is on the bench, where he will be joined by returning Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy.

Tshiunza, 19, is set to become the fourth player to make his Wales debut during this Autumn Nations Series.

"He's come in, he's trained well and with Ben Carter at 20 years of age and Christ at 19 it's very exciting," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who has also coached Fiji.

"We're looking at him as a player, in the future, who can hopefully cover two positions, in the second row and at six.

"We're really looking forward to seeing him out there. He'll be full of energy, he's very excited about the opportunity and he's one for the future.

"We want to be able to use our squad where we can. In terms of the forwards we don't have a lot of options with injuries and unavailability."

Christ Tshiunza has yet to start an English Premiership game for Exeter Chiefs

On the rest of his selection, Pivac said: "The exciting one is Josh Adams getting an opportunity. That's really looking at the future.

"When you have to pick a World Cup squad of 33, you've got to have players that can play in more than one position and we've been wanting to do it for a while so we'll see how Josh goes in the midfield.

"Fiji are big, powerful and very quick out wide. The introduction of Alex Cuthbert, along with Louis Rees-Zammit, is an eye on the speed that the Fijians will bring and we need to be able to match that.

"The offloading game that they bring is certainly different to the South Africans.

"They are a good side. They're a much-improved side of some of the Fiji teams of old, certainly since when I was involved with Fiji they've come a long way."

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Adams, J Williams, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, Hardy; Carre, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins (capt), Young, Basham.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, John, Tshiunza, Davies, T Williams, Sheedy, Tompkins.