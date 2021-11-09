Wales v Fiji: Wing Alex Cuthbert back after four years as Wales make five changes

Alex Cuthbert
Alex Cuthbert's return to Welsh rugby with Ospreys meant Wales could again select him
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wing Alex Cuthbert will make his first Wales appearance for four years as one of five personnel changes for Sunday's match against Fiji.

Full-back Liam Williams, scrum-half Kieran Hardy and centre Johnny Williams are recalled in a revamped backline.

Wasps flanker Thomas Young returns as the only change in the pack.

Fellow back row Ellis Jenkins captains Wales after starring in the defeat by South Africa last Saturday, his first Test for three years.

Dan Biggar stays at fly-half and Josh Adams moves from wing to centre.

Another positional change sees Taine Basham move from openside flanker to number eight for the injured Aaron Wainwright who Wales hope will be fit to face Australia on 20 November.

Uncapped Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is on the bench, where he will be joined by returning Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy.

Tshiunza, 19, is set to become the fourth player to make his Wales debut during this Autumn Nations Series.

"He's come in, he's trained well and with Ben Carter at 20 years of age and Christ at 19 it's very exciting," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who has also coached Fiji.

"We're looking at him as a player, in the future, who can hopefully cover two positions, in the second row and at six.

"We're really looking forward to seeing him out there. He'll be full of energy, he's very excited about the opportunity and he's one for the future.

"We want to be able to use our squad where we can. In terms of the forwards we don't have a lot of options with injuries and unavailability."

Christ Tshiunza
Christ Tshiunza has yet to start an English Premiership game for Exeter Chiefs

On the rest of his selection, Pivac said: "The exciting one is Josh Adams getting an opportunity. That's really looking at the future.

"When you have to pick a World Cup squad of 33, you've got to have players that can play in more than one position and we've been wanting to do it for a while so we'll see how Josh goes in the midfield.

"Fiji are big, powerful and very quick out wide. The introduction of Alex Cuthbert, along with Louis Rees-Zammit, is an eye on the speed that the Fijians will bring and we need to be able to match that.

"The offloading game that they bring is certainly different to the South Africans.

"They are a good side. They're a much-improved side of some of the Fiji teams of old, certainly since when I was involved with Fiji they've come a long way."

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Adams, J Williams, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, Hardy; Carre, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins (capt), Young, Basham.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, John, Tshiunza, Davies, T Williams, Sheedy, Tompkins.

  • Comment posted by ChunnnGeeKippa YoooSsshee QQQQQ , today at 13:17

    Taff Itoje any good ?

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 13:16

    Some of these guys will be struggling with a 6 day turnaround for Australia; its like to be the same front 5 for 3 weeks in a row....IMHO would have been an ideal opportunity to have blooded Rhys Davies and to have given Ben Carter more game time

  • Comment posted by billygoat, today at 13:12

    Why have we picked the pitch invader at loose head? Another clown who isn't fit for this level.

    • Reply posted by EJB, today at 13:16

      EJB replied:
      clown?

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:10

    Pity we can't watch it.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 13:14

      twinprime replied:
      I don't why you'd want to - but you can watch it.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 12:57

    Pivac has always eyed this fixture to experiment with the squad. I would personally have Jonah Holmes at 14 instead of Cuthbert plus a specialist 8. Should be an entertaining game.

  • Comment posted by Arfer55, today at 12:54

    Welsh rugby "fans" don't care about who's playing, just about how anti social they can be for the day, while shouting "hand ball".

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:59

      muddy wolf replied:
      Even Wales Online said it was time to do something about the disgraceful drunken behaviour at Wales matches. Just ban alcohol if grown men act like boys.

  • Comment posted by Mozzy, today at 12:53

    Hoped I'd seen the last of Fluffbert
    Wasn't sure why Gatland was picking him but now Pivac....!!!???
    Surely we must have some young wings who deserve a chance rather than Fluffbert

    • Reply posted by truthteller999, today at 12:58

      truthteller999 replied:
      shove your negative comments

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 12:52

    Is Halalolo injured? Our best centre by a long shot

    • Reply posted by Keep_It_Blue, today at 12:55

      Keep_It_Blue replied:
      Pivac: Willis is now back in full training but when you’re stuck inside for 10 days and the illness as well, it takes a few days to recover.

      Then you have to get the volume back into his body.

  • Comment posted by Stevie D, today at 12:48

    So pleased to see Ellis Jenkins as captain - he has natural presence, soft ref management skills and is a highly intelligent and smart player. AWJ's incumbent in the making!

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:52

      muddy wolf replied:
      Sounds like everything Jones isn’t.

  • Comment posted by Hoops68, today at 12:46

    With all the chopping and changing in the backs I cant help but think that as soon as George North is fit he'll be playing at 13

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 12:41

    Can't understand why Scott W is not involved then again its also a mystery why Owen Watkins isn't in the squad

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 13:12

      Ruckedout replied:
      Yea totally agree

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 12:39

    Cuthbert, like Priestland, has been playing well in the England premiership and both should be called up for Wales. It's always useful to have big wings!

  • Comment posted by pinney20, today at 12:38

    I rate Shane Lewis-Hughes, it’s a shame they haven’t gone for him but basham played well against SA. We are struggling in the centres

    • Reply posted by camposol, today at 12:56

      camposol replied:
      Is Lewis-Hughes fit enough? There's also Botham, Navidi, Tipuric and Falatau to come back. We have riches in abundance in the back row, I just hope the combinations selected work well

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 12:38

    Get the impression that Pivac sees the centre positions as a problem area. Adams from wing to centre I suppose is an attempt to get him more involved. We have seen experimental sides come unstuck many times. Still with an eye on the future is surely the correct policy. A gamble worth taking.

    • Reply posted by billygoat, today at 13:09

      billygoat replied:
      Adams is an out and out winger.
      This is poor from pivac

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 12:37

    Obviously a must win game v Fiji. We need to put a marker down. Fiji will not be at full strength but will still pose problems, with their speed & fluent rugby. Although the WC game v Fiji will be entirely different we need to see a solid defensive display. We can't concede tries like we did in the last WC, because we won't keep getting away with it. I would be happy with a 20pt winning margin.

    • Reply posted by Asterix, today at 12:54

      Asterix replied:
      That's probably why Biggar is starting at 10. He will manage the game (I hope) and make sure we try to implement our game plan rather than trying to emulate what Fiji can do.

  • Comment posted by supertramp, today at 12:36

    Can't wait to see what Tshiunza can do. I know he's young and very inexperienced but he looks such a good prospect. A backrow of pretty much all 7's seems slightly concerning to me though, as Fiji will run from anywhere

    • Reply posted by having my say, today at 12:46

      having my say replied:
      All the more reason to have a back row that can get about quickly?

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 12:36

    I don't understand the logic of this selection.

    1) Wainright/Basham need time at 8/6 respectively. Both been outstanding - so keep them there!

    2) Adams at 13!? a wing thru-&-thru Cuthbert had his day (sorry), and Tompkins is in form of his life, so should be paired at 13 with JW.

    Some of these selections just seem to be "experimental" for the sake of it.

    • Reply posted by Keep_It_Blue, today at 12:42

      Keep_It_Blue replied:
      Wainright is carrying a niggle but agree with the rest. Never a fan of playing people out of position, especially at international level and when you have like for like replacements

  • Comment posted by Frank N Stein, today at 12:36

    Alex Cuthbert is NOT Welsh, he's an Englishman

    • Reply posted by Imo, today at 12:41

      Imo replied:
      yawn, change the record.

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 12:34

    decent selection

  • Comment posted by Keep it simple, today at 12:27

    Time for change, time for change. Established players not available, AWJ, Ken Owens, Elliot Dee, Cory Hill, Tips, Navidi, Halfpenny, Time for change, time for change, exiting times ahead.

