Ken Owens toured with the British and Irish Lions in the summer

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Hooker Ken Owens has been released from Wales' squad for the remaining autumn internationals against Fiji and Australia.

The Welsh Rugby Union says Owens' back injury will prevent him playing in either game.

The 34-year-old will instead continue his rehabilitation at Scarlets.

Owens missed the defeats to New Zealand and South Africa, although he was initially named in the team to face the All Blacks.

In Owens' absence, Ryan Elias started both games.

With Dragons hooker Elliot Dee also missing with a neck injury, Cardiff's Kirby Myhill and Ulster's Bradley Roberts made Wales debuts as replacement hookers against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Owens joins fellow British and Irish Lions players Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Taulupe Faletau, George North and Leigh Halfpenny in being ruled out of the autumn series through injury.

Wales face Fiji on Sunday, 14 November and Australia on Saturday, November 20.