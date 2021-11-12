Wales v Fiji: Divided loyalty for Gareth Baber household

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

He is the Welshman in the Fiji camp plotting the downfall of Wayne Pivac's side this weekend.

It has been quite a few months for Gareth Baber. After guiding Fiji to Olympic sevens gold in Tokyo, Baber will lead the 15-a-side national team against his fellow countrymen at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

It is strange scenario for the former Dragons player and Cardiff Blues coach, who left Wales in 2013 to coach in Hong Kong before ending up in Fiji.

And it will be one of the final chapters in his five-year love affair with Fijian rugby before he starts a new job with Edinburgh next month.

"I don't think I could have foreseen this even two months ago," said Baber.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to take this team into the Test matches over the autumn and it's particularly poignant to me."

Baber is heading up a temporary Fiji coaching staff for the autumn international fixtures because head coach Vern Cotter and the team's other southern hemisphere-based coaches are not involved due to travel restrictions.

Baber will be assisted by former Ireland captain Rory Best, ex-Scotland fly-half Duncan Hodge and breakdown coach Richie Gray, who is part of the normal coaching set-up.

Fiji beat Spain 43-13 last weekend and face Georgia next weekend, but the Wales fixture will always have been in Baber's mind.

"Personally it will be emotional," he added.

"I have never thought about singing these two anthems. The Fiji anthem I have sung many times fortunately over the last few years and there's the same connection with that anthem we have in Wales.

"I have grown up as a boy singing at Eisteddfods and national days but particularly at the stadium. You pull those two bits of your life into this meeting on Sunday and I am not quite sure how it's going to pan out for me.

"I am there to do a job as well and it's not about me, it's about the ability of this group of players to play Test match rugby against one of the top 10 in the world. That's what the focus will be."

Baber has been reunited with some players he helped develop through the sevens set-up.

After leaving Wales and having a couple of years in Hong Kong, Baber signed on with Fiji and guided the side to win their second gold medal in rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In his time with Fiji, the team has won 11 tournaments on the world circuit, beating the previous record of nine set by Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji to Olympics gold in Rio de Janiero.

It is the sevens game where he has thrived, and Baber is having to re-adjust to the 15-a-side games - with Cotter having input.

Gareth Baber is lifted up by the Fiji Rugby Sevens squad, who defended their Olympic crown in Tokyo

"We are in communication with Vern and the guys back in New Zealand," said Baber.

"There were so many logistical issues in terms of them being able to travel to the northern hemisphere and then get back in New Zealand.

"He has put the squad together alongside Simon Raiwalui (former Fiji and Newport lock), who is an honorary Welshman as well.

"It's been strange for me but there is a real good group of coaches and my job is to pull it all together and make it relevant to the Fijians and the team.

"It is something I got used to in Fiji, where you get to understand culture and how people work.

"It is a nice connection because these players know me and it's good to see the next step in their development.

"The sevens was an unbelievable experience after four-and-a-half years in Fiji and everything that came with that.

"It was nice to get it done with a lot of hard work and getting the gold was the only thing that mattered in Fiji, silver would not have washed.

"For them to now play at the Principality Stadium is a massive honour and privilege and the people back in Fiji will be particularly humbled and proud of these guys that have come through."

Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra is absent due to injury and there is a lack of depth in certain positions in the Fiji squad. However, there are experienced players involved who play in Europe's top leagues.

Gareth Baber (far left) has been Fiji's sevens coach since January 2017

So will this class of 2021 adapt and topple Wales in Baber's own country?

"One of the big things for Fiji is how they bind together as a group," said Baber.

"When they are in the mood they can shock teams and play some of the most fantastic rugby they have ever seen. I think Wales are going to have their hands full."

Could that mean a Fiji victory, which would lift them from 11th in the world rankings above ninth-placed Wales?

"I am sure it might be to a shock to media and public alike, particularly here in Wales," said Baber.

"Fiji want to be in that top 10 and progression towards a World Cup in just over a couple of years' time, you want to be on that path of getting yourself up in the rankings.

"It wouldn't surprise me because my experiences over the last five years are being with Fijian teams that are able to do things that are remarkable.

"Not necessarily because of the strategy system or process, it's more they have this uncanny ability to pull things together.

"I have seen it a number of times. I feel that if Fiji can build an intensity and physicality, the icing on the cake is that individual brilliance everybody associates with them.

"That can happen at any time in a game."

A near capacity crowd at Principality Stadium will not faze Fiji.

"They seem to just move through and respond to it," added Baber.

"They love events, big crowds, being part of that. As a group they will understand there's a responsibility, as they would say, to do God's work.

"The strength of their faith is about taking moments like this and doing what is right - representing their loved ones, their country and above all, their faith."