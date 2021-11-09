England v Australia: Bevan Rodd in squad in place of isolating Joe Marler

Bevan Rodd
Rodd has been part of England squads in the summer and earlier this autumn without making a Test appearance
Autumn Test: England v Australia
Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd, who also qualifies for Scotland, has been called into England's squad to face Australia in place of the isolating Joe Marler.

Rodd, 21, was born Scotland but has represented England at age-grade level and a senior cap would commit him to Eddie Jones' side.

England returned no new positive Covid-19 results in their latest tests.

Marler, who came off the bench in Saturday's win over Tonga, tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.

Captain Owen Farrell missed the win against Tonga following a result that was later shown to be a 'false positive'.

A member of England's backroom staff also tested positive last week.

On Sunday, before Marler's positive test, it was announced all 34 players named in England's squad would remain in camp for the full week, rather than some players being released back to their clubs.

The Rugby Football Union said the move would "enhance the Covid resilience of the team's boundary".

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 11:43

    Prime example of why the suggested new rules allowing players to change international playing team could come in handy, much like happens in NZ they get a few call ups and are then condemned to a life of club rugby.

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 11:42

    Nice to see us pick a non-Pacific island player!

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 11:39

    Hopefully he can grow into his game and have a successful international career, can't help but worry that he won't get future call ups when he could've had an opportunity of a long Scotland career.

    Regardless a camp with Eddie Jones and England stars can only up your game.

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 11:36

    England poaching Scottish players again. Well you know what you can have the turncoat Rodd us Bravehearts don't want him.

    • Reply posted by Pholmes, today at 11:42

      Pholmes replied:
      How petty of you, Scotland do their fair share of poaching other nations.

      You're throwing stones in glass houses.

  • Comment posted by Reef Break, today at 11:35

    From what I’ve seen, Rodd looks good in the loose but (unsurprisingly given his age) has been given a bit of schooling in the scrum by the more experienced Premiership THPs…

