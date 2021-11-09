England v Australia: Bevan Rodd in squad in place of isolating Joe Marler
|Autumn Test: England v Australia
|Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
|Coverage: Live updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd, who also qualifies for Scotland, has been called into England's squad to face Australia in place of the isolating Joe Marler.
Rodd, 21, was born Scotland but has represented England at age-grade level and a senior cap would commit him to Eddie Jones' side.
England returned no new positive Covid-19 results in their latest tests.
Marler, who came off the bench in Saturday's win over Tonga, tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.
Captain Owen Farrell missed the win against Tonga following a result that was later shown to be a 'false positive'.
A member of England's backroom staff also tested positive last week.
On Sunday, before Marler's positive test, it was announced all 34 players named in England's squad would remain in camp for the full week, rather than some players being released back to their clubs.
The Rugby Football Union said the move would "enhance the Covid resilience of the team's boundary".
