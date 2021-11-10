Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

AJ MacGinty made his first Premiership start of this season for Sale in the match against London Irish

Bristol Bears have signed Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty.

The 31-year-old, who will move to Ashton Gate next season, joined Sale in 2016 and has since made 93 appearances for the club scoring 801 points.

He previously worked with Bristol head coach Pat Lam at Connacht in 2015-16 where he won the Pro12 title.

MacGinty was born in the Republic of Ireland but has represented the USA since 2015 after qualifying through residency rules.

He was made captain of the USA team in June this year.

MacGinty has featured in three Premiership matches this season, scoring 33 points.

"It was a difficult decision for me to leave Sale but Bristol Bears are a hugely ambitious club and their progression under Pat has been very impressive," MacGinty said.

"He gave me my first opportunity in professional rugby and I am excited to work with him again."

Lam said that with Bristol's current fly-half Callum Sheedy likely to continue featuring for Wales and therefore be away for periods during the season, MacGinty was a player they needed.

"While we have some very good youngsters coming through, as everyone knows, this is a critical position for the team, so we are pleased to bring in somebody of AJ's experience and calibre," Lam said.