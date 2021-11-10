Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Red Roses set a new record margin of victory over New Zealand, and then broke the mark seven days later in Northampton

England v Canada Date: Sunday 14 November Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Twickenham Stoop Coverage: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app.

Prop Vickii Cornborough says there is no risk of complacency from England after back-to-back thrashings of world champions New Zealand.

England beat the Black Ferns by 31 points and 41 points on successive weekends to kick-start their autumn.

"We are not satisfied," Cornborough said. "We played well, but we are super critical on our performances.

"In our review, we have been super tough on missed opportunities and how we can reach the next level."

She added: "We are our harshest critics and I don't think that is a bad thing at all."

England's series continues with a match against Canada, ranked third in the world, at Twickenham Stoop on Sunday and Cornborough insists they will pose a different challenge to conquering New Zealand.

"They are a hugely physical side, they have great engines, and are great athletes," she said. "The tempo of the game and physical challenges will be big.

"It will be quite a different game to the New Zealand game and we will have to adapt.

"They come with a lot of passion and positivity. We need to be mindful that they will be relentless and will keep coming and coming."

England full-back Sarah McKenna, who has played alongside a number of Canada's players in the Premier 15s with Saracens, said the team relished their successes over New Zealand with a big celebration after the second victory.

"For us, it was massive," she said. "We aren't talking about a couple of weeks of training - it was months of training behind that to prepare us for this series.

"It was really good to have a little blow-out like that. It is good for the system. It keeps people super tight and helps us rally round each other and get going for the next gig."

After Canada this weekend, England's fourth and final Test of the autumn is against the United States in Worcester on 21 November.