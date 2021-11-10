Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's hopes of World Cup qualification were ended by their 20-18 defeat by Scotland in Parma in September

Autumn Test: Ireland v USA Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Anna Caplice's return is among six changes in the Ireland team from the side that failed to qualify for next year's World Cup for Friday's game against USA at Dublin's RDS Arena.

Caplice, a surprise absentee from the qualifiers in September, returns at number eight for Adam Griggs' team.

Lauren Delany, Laura Sheehan and Ailsa Hughes are drafted into the backs with Eimear Considine moving to centre.

The other changes see Lindsay Peat and Leah Lyons named in the front row.

The duo will pack down with hooker Cliodhna Moloney who made headlines earlier this week for publicly criticising comments made by the IRFU's director of women's rugby Anthony Eddy which defended the levels of support given to the women's game by the Irish governing body.

Ulster's Kathryn Dane and fellow backs Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe drop to the bench after starting in the devastating defeat by Scotland in Parma, with Considine switching from full-back to centre.

With Donegal's Laura Feely not part of the squad after starting in the concluding World Cup qualifier, Lyons and Peat take the prop roles as Linda Djougang drops to the bench.

Gloucester-Hartpury's recent signing Caplice takes over from Dorothy Wall while Munster back row Maeve Og O'Leary is in line for a first cap after being named in the replacements.

O'Leary impressed during the recent Irish inter-provincial series and has maintained that form for club Blackrock.

"We have had two good weeks of preparation for the Autumn Tests and the group are excited to get back out on the pitch and put that hard work into action," said Griggs, who will step down after the November games which also include Saturday week's contest with Japan.

"A first Test at the RDS under Friday night lights will be a special occasion and we're looking forward to having family, friends and our supporters back in the stands to get behind us."

Ireland: Delany; Sheehan, Considine, Naoupu, Parsons; Flood, Hughes; Peat, Moloney, Lyons, Fryday, Monaghan; Griffin, McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Jones, O'Dwyer, Djougang, O'Connor, O'Leary, Dane, Higgins, Murphy Crowe