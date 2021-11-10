Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Russell returned from injury to play in the third Lions Test against South Africa, kicking 11 of the team's 16 points

Autumn internationals: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

South Africa will want to "nullify" Finn Russell when they meet Scotland at Murrayfield, but keeping the fly-half quiet will not be easy, says former Springbok hero Bryan Habana.

Russell kicked the decisive penalty in Sunday's 15-13 win over Australia.

And he impressed against the world champions in a tense final Test on the British & Irish Lions' summer tour.

"They've seen what Finn can do and South Africa will look to close down his space," Habana told BBC Scotland.

"He's a magician and he can orchestrate things beautifully.

"Everyone calls him a maverick but he just enjoys the way he plays and I think he has matured a lot, playing alongside world-class players at Racing 92. He's been able to improve his own understanding of the game in Paris.

"South Africa will want to nullify his threat but you never know what he's going to do. Is he he going to run, offload, dink in behind or kick long? The 50-22 rule is potentially a big play for someone like him.

"South Africa need to be very wary and if they can't stop him they might just be found wanting."

The world champions have made three changes following a 23-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff, with full-back Willie le Roux, fly-half Elton Jantjies and lock Franco Mostert coming in.

"The team selection tells you they are without a doubt respecting what Gregor Townsend and the Scotland team are all about," said Habana, who scored 335 points in 124 internationals between 2004-16.

"South Africa are not quite at the 2019 World Cup-winning level. They will have been a bit disappointed with their Rugby Championship performances in Australia.

"They will know they are in for a stern test and I hear murmurings from the camp that there is a massive focus on putting in a good performance.

"Scotland had seven Lions on tour. A few years ago you'd never have thought that was possible.

"Townsend allows his players to attack. He doesn't have the biggest of players in comparison to the Springboks but he has hard players who know how to grind and do the dirty work and then he has backs who are playing some beautiful rugby."