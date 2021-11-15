Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has struggled with a lengthy injury list throughout the Autumn Nations Series

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 20 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

After heavy defeat to New Zealand, a narrow loss against South Africa and stuttering victory over Fiji, Wales complete their Autumn Nations series against Australia on Saturday.

But who should start against the Wallabies?

The team has evolved over the last month because of player availability and injuries, and the side that beat second-tier Fiji suffered further withdrawals and squad rotation.

Pivac though is sure to go with the strongest side he can muster for the Principality Stadium finale.

So who would you pick? Here is your chance to make your selection - don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.