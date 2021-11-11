Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales flanker Thomas Young will try to seize an opportunity that might have passed him by when he plays at the Principality Stadium for the first time on Sunday.

The 29-year-old will win just his fourth cap against Fiji, 33 months after his last Test against Italy in February 2019, having received a Wales squad recall for the autumn international series.

Young had previously been ineligible because he played his club rugby in England with Wasps.

The Welsh Rugby Union's senior player selection policy (SPSP) deemed if a player committed to playing for a club outside Wales and had fewer than 60 international caps, they would be ineligible for the national side.

The policy has resulted in players joining or returning to one of the four regions, but has also hampered the international ambitions of others like Young and limited Wayne Pivac's options.

It was announced last month Young would be joining Cardiff for the 2022-23 season and linking up again with his father Dai, who is director of rugby at the Arms Park.

Pivac asked for a special dispensation to select the back rower this autumn from the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives of the regions and WRU.

The request was granted and Young finds himself back in a Wales jersey for his first home international game in Cardiff.

"It's probably one of the reasons why I've decided to come home - a month ago I probably thought it wasn't on the cards," said Young.

"It (special dispensation) was nice. I didn't know much about it. I didn't understand what was going on until I spoke to Wayne on the odd occasion.

"Then I found out it had been approved and I got selected in the squad, which I was very happy about. It's up to me now to try and take my opportunity."

Thomas Young has played three away internationals for Wales against Tonga, Samoa and Italy

Young says his return to Wales was "about having no regrets".

"Everyone wants to play for their country growing up. I knew staying in England I couldn't do that," he said.

"I'm not stupid. I know the calibre of players that are in Wales and the competition, especially in the back row."

Young had been left in limbo before his return to Cardiff. With no definitive move to any of the four Welsh regions on the horizon, he committed himself to Wasps in 2020 knowing he would not be able to play for Wales.

"I knew the situation I would be in when I re-signed at Wasps," he added.

"I just had to take it on the chin and get on with it. I had to look at it positively and think I was at a good club and to make sure I played well to stay in the team.

"My focus just completely changed and I went to 'I can't do anything about that, so what's the point in moping around about it'.

"As frustrating as it was, I had to get my head around it and get on with it. It didn't stop me from striving. I pushed myself in everything I did.

"I knew once I re-signed I couldn't be selected, so I was watching as a fan and hoping Wales did well.

"The boys have done that, so it's been nice to watch."

Young will have to cope with leaving Wasps, the club where he made his name.

"It will be tough but it's something I had to do," he added.

"I had been there for eight years, kind of grown up there. So I've got a lot of friends and a lot of respect for everyone at the club.

"When I left Cardiff, I was young, so had to learn to grow up quickly, little things like moving away from home, learning to cook properly, doing your own washing.

"Over the last eight or nine years where I have been at Wasps, I've been constantly learning, with that league and how tough it is.

"I have been fortunate to play with players from all around the world and pick up bits and bobs from them.

"It's definitely benefited me. I am at a stage where if I didn't decide to come back, it would be a missed opportunity."

Wales' back row is the strongest department in Pivac's squad, especially at openside flanker.

Wales are missing British and Irish Lions quartet Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty for the autumn series through injury, while number eight Aaron Wainwright will miss the Fiji fixture with a shoulder problem.

Despite these absences, Wales can field a back row of specialist sevens with Young joined by Taine Basham and captain Ellis Jenkins.

"The pluses are we are all capable of playing with the ball in hand and turning ball over," added Young.

"We are aware of what Fiji bring and physicality-wise we are going to have to match them, but try and take our game to them.

"I am aware of the circumstances I am in and I've got to play well. Competition drives everyone on.

"Taine has played very well over the last couple of weeks and that's without others being in the squad."