Scott Williams rejoined Scarlets this year after three seasons with Ospreys

Scarlets centre Scott Williams has been released from the Wales squad.

Williams was called into the squad to cover Willis Halaholo's absence after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

But now Cardiff's Halaholo has rejoined the national squad, Williams will return to his region.

The 31-year-old has won 58 caps for Wales and had been tipped to make his first Test appearance since 2019 this autumn having started the season in fine form with Scarlets.