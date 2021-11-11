Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Carys Phillips is the daughter of former Wales coach Rowland Phillips

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, commentary on BBC Radio Wales, report on BBC Sport website and app.

Former Wales captain Carys Phillips will start her first international in two years when she lines up against South Africa on Saturday.

The Bristol Bears hooker is one of seven starting changes to the Wales side that beat Japan 23-5 in the first of their autumn internationals.

Scrum-half Ffion Lewis and Niamh Terry, who comes in at full-back, also get first Wales starts since November 2019.

Terry replaces Jasmine Joyce, who is away on Team GB sevens duties.

Phillips is preferred to last weekend's debutant Kat Evans and is joined in an all-new front row by Gwenllian Pyrs and Cerys Hale.

Alisha Butchers also returns to the starting 15 at blindside flanker, while Georgia Evans moves to the second row alongside Natalia John.

Captain Siwan Lillcrap and Bethan Lewis complete the back row, while Lisa Neumann passed a head injury assessment from last weekend to start on the wing with Caitlin Lewis.

Hannah Jones and Kerin Lake resume their midfield partnership, while Elinor Snowsill starts at fly-half.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham says the selection recognises the impact players made off the bench against Japan.

"We have also considered the short turnaround between playing on Sunday evening and Saturday lunchtime, given we have another Test against Canada next weekend (on 21 November)," he said.

"Our preparation for the Rugby World Cup is about the whole squad. There is good competition in our group and I'm confident these players are the right ones for the different challenges South Africa will pose, especially in the physical battle."

Wales: Terry; Neumann, Jones, Lake, C Lewis; Snowsill, F Lewis; Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, G Evans, Butchers, B Lewis, Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: K Evans, C Thomas, Rose, Crabb, Callender, Bevan, Wilkins, Webb.