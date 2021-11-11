Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emma Raducanu entered the world top 20 on Monday

England head coach Eddie Jones says his comments about player "distractions" were not a criticism of US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu.

Jones referred to Raducanu, 18, when speaking on Sunday about the "flood of distractions" fly-half Marcus Smith could face after starring for England.

He also suggested the Briton had underperformed since her Grand Slam win, but his comments were criticised external-link for being "uninformed and sexist".

Jones has since written to Raducanu.

"The whole point was how difficult it is for young players to cope with distractions," Jones, 61, told BBC Sport.

"So the point I made was not wrong. I can't control if it's taken out of context. There was no criticism of Emma.

"I have sent her a letter just to reinforce that and hopefully we'll see her at Twickenham shortly."

Speaking on Sunday, Jones said there was "a reason" Raducanu "hasn't done so well" since winning the US Open in September - although at the time of his comments, she had only played at two further events.

"What have you seen her on? The front page of Vogue, the front page of Harper's Bazaar, whatever it is, wearing Christian Dior clothes," he said.

Smith, 22, is seen as England's next breakout star and came off the bench to score a try against Tonga on Saturday, inspiring a late Twickenham onslaught.

He will play at fly-half for England against Australia on Saturday as he makes his third Test start.

"I don't have any misgivings about what I said - I am disappointed it was taken out of context, and I would be disappointed if Emma was upset by it," Jones said on Thursday.

"It was deemed as being sexist and that was never the aim of the point."