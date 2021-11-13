Liam Williams made his first appearance of the season during the 23-18 defeat against South Africa

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales full-back Liam Williams says it is unacceptable for intruders to go onto the Principality Stadium pitch and warned they could get hurt.

There have been two security breaches in Cardiff during the autumn internationals, in Wales' defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

"It's not acceptable for fans to come on the pitch during a game at Principality Stadium," said Williams.

"It's happened a couple of times and we don't want to see it happen again."

Serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis joined the All Blacks' anthem line-up before being thrown out of the venue. A week later a more concerning incident occurred, indirectly involving Williams.

With the score at 15-15 against South Africa, a 28-year-old supporter entered the field in the 63rd minute and was tackled by stewards as Williams was attempting to score.

When asked whether players feared for their safety given the incidents, Williams said: "No, not really because they shouldn't be coming on the pitch. On the pitch you don't think of those things.

"There are people around the pitch to make it secure for us to play on.

"It's for the safety of him, more so than us. Because if we hit him, he's the one who is going to be hurt. It's just not on, especially in the middle of a game. It was new for me. I have not seen that before."

Williams, 30, was unsure whether he would have scored but for the pitch invader in the South Africa game, which the Springboks went on to win 23-18.

"I've seen the aerial photo and South Africa have got a couple of guys coming across," added Williams.

"You can never say yes because it didn't happen. I'm going to sit on the fence on that one.

"He ran onto the pitch, I actually saw him in my eyeline. I was going to go on a short line off Johnny McNicholl but as I looked up, he was on the floor as part of three people rolling around on the floor.

"I had to change my running line and did not make it to the try line. He cost me a bonus!"

Liam Williams has played 72 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Appendicitis agony

South Africa was Williams' first appearance of the season after he came on as a replacement for Jonathan Davies.

Williams missed the first couple of months of the season after the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, where he played in the final two Tests.

He was preparing to return before an untimely bout of appendicitis.

"I had been off for six weeks after the Lions," Williams said. "I trained for the last two weeks of that six weeks and then my first day at the Scarlets, that's when I was ill.

"I trained on the Monday and had a sore stomach in the evening while I was eating.

"I had to go outside a couple of times because I was sweating and it was not normal and I went up to bed around 8.30pm.

"I went into Scarlets on Tuesday, had a scan in the afternoon and had the operation on the Wednesday."

Williams said the pain after his operation was "incredible".

"I was going from my bed to the sofa, I would lay there all day and go back to bed. I was pretty much in the house for two weeks in agony," he explained.

"I was off for four weeks and could not do any weights. I did not lose any weight thankfully, there is not much there of me anyway.

"You lose a bit of strength and power. As soon as you get back into the gym you get that back relatively quick."

Liam Williams' last appearance for Scarlets was against Sale in April 2021

It was the latest enforced period of absence that has affected Williams this year.

Since he returned to Scarlets from Saracens in 2020, he has managed only three regional games because of injury, international calls-ups and suspension.

"I am just thinking of the Scarlets, they must be going mad behind the scenes," said Williams.

"The red card was on me but the other stuff like injuries, there is not much you can do.

"It is a contact sport. Injuries happen, people have time off and I have just been unfortunate over the last year.

"I am back fit now and looking to stay fit for a while and hopefully I can get some games for the Scarlets after this."

Williams' immediate focus is what remains of Wales' autumn series, as he starts at full-back against Fiji after returning as a wing replacement against the Springboks.

"It was nice to be back on the pitch because the last time that was the third Lions Test against South Africa," he said.

"I was gutted to lose in the end, it was one of those games that got away. I thought our defensive effort and the boys were amazing, [but it was] one of those matches where we couldn't quite close it out.

Wales v Fiji: Divided loyalty for Gareth Baber household

"I can't wait to get back out there on the weekend, I have a chance to play 15 again."

Williams says Fiji is a crucial game with Australia looming on the horizon.

"It is a must-win for us after losing a couple on the bounce," added Williams.

"Now we need to get back to winning ways and hopefully a win will get is in a good place for Australia next weekend.

"Fiji are a dangerous team. You never know what they are going to do, what they're going to throw at you, or what offloads they're going to do.

"They're fantastic with ball in hand and hit hard. No doubt I'm sure to be cut in half once or twice at the weekend."