Rob Butcher joined the Welsh Rugby Union board in 2015

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chair Rob Butcher has been re-elected for a further year.

Butcher, 71, was appointed unopposed for another 12 months at the first WRU board meeting after the annual general meeting.

"It is a great honour and a privilege to serve Welsh rugby as WRU chairman," said Butcher.

"I'm hugely encouraged and invigorated by my fellow directors who have asked me to serve for another one-year term."

In November 2020, Butcher was preferred to former Wales captain Ieuan Evans to take over from Gareth Davies to become the WRU's fifth chair of the professional era, following Vernon Pugh, Glanmor Griffiths and David Pickering.

The position is usually a three-year term but the WRU board has decided again to give Butcher a one-year extension with only 12 months left on his tenure as a board member.

"The past year has been incredibly tough for our member clubs, our professional players and for everyone involved in the game at all levels, from WRU staff to the volunteers who make it their mission to ensure our game continues to thrive," added Butcher.

"One of my first actions was to appoint Steve Phillips as permanent chief executive and it is the strength of this relationship which I believe has been a stabilising influence on the Union over the last 12 months.

"I am particularly grateful to Steve, who now has his full executive team in place, and look forward to continuing to work in unison with him and his team to positive effect in the year ahead.

"Our club game has had to survive incredible adversity, but capacity crowds at Principality Stadium and the return of our WRU Admiral National Leagues, with the Indigo Group Premiership to follow next month, all add up to the feeling that we are hopefully approaching the end of this crisis.

"I am most proud of the achievements of the community game in the past year, where we have been able to count the same number of clubs out of the crisis as we were able to boast at its onset.

"There is much more hard work to be done in all areas of our game."

The WRU also appointed two new directors, Colin Wilks and Chris Jones, 69, to the board from the council to fill the positions vacated by Gordon Eynon and Hywel Roberts.

The changes at board level come after three national council members began three-year terms on the WRU council following the AGM, with Colin Charvis and John Manders both re-elected to post, joined by Claire Donovan, who was elected unopposed after Jon Morgan stood down.

There were also four district council members beginning further terms on the WRU council, with both Chris Jones and Gordon Eynon re-elected and Kevin Lewis and Alun Roberts both elected, standing unopposed after Hywel Roberts and Brian Fowler respectively stood down.