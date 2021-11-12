Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Todd Gleave made one Premiership start for Gloucester

Hooker Todd Gleave has left Gloucester to join American Major League Rugby side Dallas Jackals.

Gleave, 26, joined Gloucester in 2018, having progressed through the Bath academy before spending three years at London Irish.

He joined Ospreys in April on loan, where he spent the remainder of last season.

Gleave made 25 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, although made only one Premiership start for the club.