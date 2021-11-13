Scotland 15-30 South Africa: World champions prevail despite Hogg feat

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments186

Stuart Hogg scores a try for Scotland against South Africa
Stuart Hogg scored his 23rd and 24th tries in Test rugby but it was not enough against South Africa
Autumn international: Scotland v South Africa
Scotland (10) 15
Try: Hogg 2 Con: Russell Pen: Russell
South Africa (8) 30
Tries: Mapimpi 2 Con: E Jantjies Pens: E Jantjies 3, Pollard 2, F Steyn

Scotland succumbed to defeat against world champions South Africa despite Stuart Hogg becoming his country's joint-top try scorer.

The Scots defied a heavy penalty count to lead 10-8 at the break after Hogg replied to Makazole Mapimpi's score.

Mapimpi crossed again and more ill discipline allowed Elton Jantjies to kick the tourists further clear.

Hogg got his 24th Test try before Handre Pollard and Frans Steyn kicked further penalties for the Springboks.

Finn Russell failed to convert one of the Hogg tries and also missed a penalty.

British and Irish Lions full-back Hogg has now scored as many Scotland tries as Ian Smith and Tony Stanger.

Gregor Townsend's side conclude their series at home to Japan next weekend, while South Africa take on England.

With four consecutive wins at their backs, Scotland were in confident mood. Last weekend's win over Australia was their third win against a world top-three side this year.

The Springboks are a different animal to England or France or Australia, though. World champions and Lions tamers, this would be the ultimate test of Scotland's claim that they belong among the truly elite.

There was a lovely moment when Tom Smith, the Scotland and Lions great, presented the match ball alongside his family who have supported him through his battle with cancer. The Murrayfield crowd afforded their hero a rapturous reception.

The din soon subsided when the action started as the men in green set to work. First scrum? Penalty South Africa. And the penalties kept coming as the Scots struggled to repel wave after wave of thunderous Boks runners.

But repel it they did, and Duhan van der Merwe's searing break from deep in his own half took Scotland into opposition territory for the first time. They earned a penalty of their own and, incredibly after an early onslaught, the Scots led 3-0 through Russell.

Jantjies soon wiped that out and just before the half-hour the Boks struck with the game's opening try.

There seemed little danger as the ball was shipped through the South Africa backline, but Rufus McLean hesitated for a split-second in deciding which attacker he should take and that was enough for Mapimpi, that man who always seems to be in the right place at the right time, to streak up the touchline to score.

The general consensus was if Scotland were to spring a shock here, Russell would need to be at his brilliant best. The Racing fly-half sparked his side into life with a pinpoint cross-field kick to Van der Merwe that opened up the Boks defence. Superb handling from Hogg, Nick Haining and Chris Harris teed-up Hogg, who eclipsed Rob Kearney's record as Test rugby's most-capped full-back, to dive over. It was a stunning try and Russell's conversion gave the Scots a two-point lead.

It could have been a five-point cushion had Russell put away a fairly straightforward penalty chance right on half-time, and the home support worried whether that miss could come back to bite them.

That fear was reinforced when the visitors reclaimed the lead early in the second half, Mapimpi again making himself the extra man out wide to run in his second try. Jantjies' conversion and a penalty soon after gave the world champions an eight-point lead. Mountain climbing territory for Scotland.

Townsend reached for the biggest weapon at his disposal, throwing on Hamish Watson, but Jantjies struck again from the tee as the Boks started to pull away at 10-21.

The Scots refused to go quietly. Another sweeping move created space for Hogg to race over for his second try of the match.

View more on twitter

A six-point game and suddenly anything seemed possible but substitute Pollard punctured any hopes of a famous Scottish win with a penalty either side of a long-range one from Steyn to take the Springboks out of reach.

Scotland are a team on the rise, but here was a reminder they still have a way to go to.

Scotland: Hogg (capt); McLean, Harris, Scott, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining, Ritchie, M Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Watson, Horne, Hastings, Kinghorn

South Africa: Le Roux; Kriel, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; E Jantjies, H Jantjies; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Smith, Vermeulen

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, De Jager, Wiese, Reinach, Pollard, F Steyn

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 14:58

    Not a scot, but they are my second team, sadly they were second best today, well played the Boks.
    Btw - if Anyone finds out what Zander Fagerson offers to this Scotland squad other than giving away penalties please do let me know, thanks.

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 15:02

      KW replied:
      How did he get into Lions team?

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Smith, today at 14:55

    Shame! I felt really optimistic before kick off. Scrum and lineout let us down IMO. Still some good play to be positive about. Hoggs first try was class! Congrats South Africa!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 15:02

      big G replied:
      Would have thought you'd got used to that by now Jonathan?

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 15:27

    Need to get rid of this current fad of time wasting where the attacking side take ages to turn up to their line out. Quick free kick against them and they'd soon stop.

    • Reply posted by joker, today at 15:45

      joker replied:
      …and scrum halves delaying the put in at scrums.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 15:01

    Excellent game to watch. That SA side is just brutal, so aggressive in attack and defence throughout. Scotland tried to tire out the big fellows but an almost impossible task. NZ can do it but other nations are lagging somewhat.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 15:21

    Unlucky scotland, outclassed today by the world champs - no shame in that
    Zander Fagerson is a penalty machine.
    Congrats to hogg on equalling the try scoring record.

    • Reply posted by joker, today at 15:30

      joker replied:
      Your congrats is fair play, but Hogg is hopeless in defence and under the high ball. Too much of a show pony.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:15

    SA squeezed Scotland in the second-half. Scotland couldn’t handle the pressure. Saying that, there were some moments of magic. The backs had the better day. Scotland were poor in the scrum and the breakdown. Enjoyed the game though. Well done to South Africa. Looking forward to the next time Scotland have to play them.

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 15:18

      Steve D replied:
      It was a good game. SA just relentless forward pressure.
      Can't see Eng matching them up front next week.

  • Comment posted by AllyF, today at 14:57

    Well done South Africa, Scotland soundly beaten today. Thought Fin had a difficult time, lots of pressure on him when he had ball in hand, and we really needed him to have his kicking boots on but he missed a few.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:58

    Scotland may have lost today but they still showed a lot fight and guts against a quality outfit in South Africa

  • Comment posted by rozboz, today at 14:59

    Well done Springboks!! Showed us how to control a game!!
    Hogg, Mcinally, Haining, Fagersons (both), Price all awful!! What was the gameplay? Let's play sevens against the World Champs??! Error upon error upon error!!
    Less chat about how good the Scottish players think they are and more action needed!!

    • Reply posted by w94, today at 15:40

      w94 replied:
      Price - not a fan personally - was excellent?! Russell - I'm a big fan - wasn't. Agree on the others.

  • Comment posted by Ryan PW, today at 14:58

    Never in doubt, well played Boks

  • Comment posted by tronaldo, today at 14:55

    Big game from SA second half. Scotland played into their hands. Well played SA though, deserved the win. Got to get the ball away from their front row at breakdown, not enough kicks from Scotland today.

  • Comment posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 15:44

    Is anyone else preferring Amazon Prime coverage - no Brian Moore, no Jiffy and NO WILL GREENWOOD prattling on endlessly. Really easy to pick up any matches you have missed on prime and watch them as well

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 15:32

    Said it before and will say it again….Finn can win you a game…but can also lose you a game…tonight was the game that he loses it for Scotland!

  • Comment posted by Whatthe, today at 15:26

    Hogg has shown time and time again what a defensive liability he is and there were some shockers in this game. Too many individual skills errors, too many dropped balls. Fagerson turns the ball over too often and the set pieces was shambolic. A poor performance from Scotland but kudos to the Boks who showed where Scotland actually are in the world pecking order unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Broony, today at 15:21

    Looked the team in the ascendancy about the hour mark then lost 4 lineouts in a row in good position. Russell missing 8 points off the boot too didn't help. Outmuscled and outworked by SA in the breakdown and scrum, always looked like giving away cheap penalties

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 15:16

    Good effort from the Scots but ultimately SA were too strong

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 15:14

    Men vs Boys I’m afraid…when Hogg said we going to outmuscle the Boks this week what on earth was he thinking or what did he say exactly have in mind???

  • Comment posted by TV back room, today at 15:00

    Terrible discipline from Scotland, way too many penalties conceded. Sadly a big reality check.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 14:57

    Entirely as predicted. SA utterly dominant up front, scrum line out break down. They also slowed game right down to suit them. Boring? Not at all, a really good game. VDM good for Scotland and Hogg took tries well but SA just too strong.

    Be a massive challenge for Eng next week.

  • Comment posted by Calgacus Greco, today at 14:55

    Bossed in loose play and the set pieces!

