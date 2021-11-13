England 32-15 Australia: First-half showing sets hosts on path to Twickenham victory

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments295

Freddie Steward
Steward scored the first try of the afternoon after neat interplay between Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith
Autumn international: England v Australia
England (16) 32
Tries: Steward, Blamire Con: Farrell, Smith Pen: Farrell 5, Smith
Australia (12) 15
Pens: O'Connor 5

England passed their first serious test of the autumn as an incisive first-half attacking performance paved the way to an eighth straight victory over Australia.

Full-back Freddie Steward sliced through for England's first try after just six minutes.

James O'Connor's boot kept a dogged Australia in the fight, cutting the hosts' lead to 16-15 after the break.

But as the game got scrappy, England crept clear via a series of penalties before replacement hooker Jamie Blamire took advantage of some tired, stretched defence to motor in for his sixth try in just four Test appearances in the final passage of play.

Head coach Eddie Jones has called for this autumn to mark a watershed. An influx of new names is intended to flush out complacencies and propel the team towards the Rugby World Cup in France in two years' time.

The next generation have come with a fresh philosophy and their licence to play more freely was obvious early on.

The forwards combined well, offloading to turn half-breaks into major gains, while the backline, marshalled by Marcus Smith, frequently found holes.

The busy Jamie George, left out of the initial squad for the autumn, came closest to adding the second try their first-half invention deserved.

The hooker steamed through a hole from Courtney Lawes' quick hands only to be stopped short and then had the ball dislodged by a superb last-ditch tackle from Nic White as he dived over the line.

Jonny Hill was held up over the line at the bottom of a diving maul after the break, but it was a rare threatening moment for England.

The hosts' all-court ambition gave way to pragmatism in the final quarter as they fell back on their familiar strengths and some of the early enthusiasm drained out of the Twickenham crowd.

Smith survives to thrive in testing encounter

Marcus Smith
Smith made his first start of the autumn after coming on as a second-half replacement in last weekend's win over Tonga

For Smith, this was the most testing examination so far of his potential to lead England into a new era.

The 22-year-old thrilled en route to the Premiership title with Harlequins and his first steps in Test rugby - in comfortable wins over the United States, Canada and Tonga - have been assured.

However Australia ask more searching questions. The Wallaby forwards squeezed his space in the opening minutes and an uncertain, aimless bomb shortly after suggested Smith was still getting his bearings.

Jones' decision to keep Owen Farrell's steadying hand in the team soon eased those nerves.

Farrell, a veteran of 93 previous England Tests to Smith's three, stepped into first receiver, allowing Smith width and depth to create Steward's early score.

Taking Farrell's pass, Smith popped a perfectly weighted pass into a hole for the full-back, whose fine line and swerve took him under the posts.

Smith and Farrell weaved a similar pattern shortly afterwards, with Henry Slade and Jonny May unable to make the opening count.

As the game lost its rhythm and broken-field chances dried up, he could not add to that highlight reel as a couple of grubbers failed to quite find their man.

But Smith steered England home in a cagey last 20 minutes and shrugged off a couple of big hits, most notably from Hunter Paisami. That aspect may impress Jones as much as any.

Stick or twist with ensemble backline?

Manu Tuilagi
Tuilagi had started a Test on the wing only once previously in his decade-long England career

In the build-up to the game, Jones had made light of his decision to deploy Manu Tuilagi, usually a midfield battering ram, on the wing.

Jones promised his backline would play as an 'ensemble', shifting positions to suit situations. The free-form theory did not always work out as slickly in practice, but for the most part the experiment was a success.

Tuilagi was a constant carrying menace as he came inside and looked for work and was never exposed by pace out wide or under the high ball.

Farrell swapped roles with Smith to keep the Aussies guessing, while Steward, excellent under the high ball, tightened his grip on the 15 shirt with a superb all-round performance.

The meeting with South Africa next weekend, the first since England's defeat in the 2019 World Cup final, might call for a more traditional shape, with the Springboks expert in the aerial game.

England: Steward; Tuilagi, Slade, Farrell (capt) May; Smith, Youngs; Rodd, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Davison, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Simmonds, Quirke, Malins.

Australia: Beale; Kellaway, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; O'Connor, White; Bell, Fainga'a, Slipper, Arnold, Rodda, Leota, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Latu, Robertson, Hoskins, Skelton, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Perese.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

292 comments

  • Comment posted by jackthedog, today at 19:37

    Is it me but I just find BBC journalist really don’t like England winning.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 19:41

      bridstow man replied:
      It's just you

  • Comment posted by YorkieTrev, today at 19:40

    David Campese, off to Specsavers you ridiculously biased Aussi - England played you off the park and should have won by twice the margin!

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 19:43

      Origo replied:
      The Italian has always been biased and devoid of humour- met him in Australia years ago

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 19:33

    Well well well who'd have thought Eddie knew better than the screeching screaming bottom feeders profligating HYS with their cries and complaints?! It's almost like he's a world renowned coach that knows what he's doing and they know absolutely nothing about rugby.... amazing effort England and justly deserved. Well done Eddie!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is it with us going back to our  kicking game in the last quarter of the match. Sort it out Eddie as we have got the players to play fast flowing attacking rugby

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:37

    Beating Australia without conceding a try always feels good

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 19:36

    Great win for England. Now for the Boks !

    Fantastic result for the Irish. There'll be one hell of a party in Dublin tonight !!

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 19:38

      Origo replied:
      Pity we can't talk about it

  • Comment posted by thegeneralpublic, today at 19:37

    Beating Australia should be applauded.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 19:44

      steggsy replied:
      Oh no....we have to win every match by 50pts!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 19:31

    Good win against a limited Aussie team. Can't moan about that.

    However, clearly some improvements needed for next week. Youngs didn't have a good game and the pack could've done better.

    Steward though, what a player.

    A great weekend of rugby. Well done also to Ireland.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Farrell Smith partnership worked well today. Eddie Jones selections worked against a tough team like Australia

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:36

    Nowhere near the standard of the Ireland/NZ game

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 19:39

      conan the librarian replied:
      to right,cracking game.....hardly any box kicking

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 19:33

    Score flattered the Aussies who were living off scraps and flying by the seat of their pants at times. Hard to criticise Jones selection now!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is it with England going back to our kicking game in the last quarter of the match. Sort it out Eddie as we have got the players to play fast flowing attacking rugby

  • Comment posted by JWard93, today at 19:36

    Steward superb, will own that jersey for years. Simmonds best #20 in the world, has to be a go to finisher. Youngs should never start a comoetitive match for England again - Far too slow, stifles Smith's creativity. Don't want to see Tuilagi on the wing again - Not a natural and frankly not justifiable when you have Radwan.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 19:45

      steggsy replied:
      Who, I believe was injured?

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 19:36

    Yeah right! Well done England but the biggest win today was for Ireland against AB yet no current HYS for this game. That's pretty rubbish BBC.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 19:39

      DavidM replied:
      Er, Ireland is a foreign country!

  • Comment posted by VoiceofReason, today at 19:54

    A pity the BBC only show sport the vast majority of the population aren't interested in. (Woman's Spurs v Arsenal)

    • Reply posted by david, today at 19:56

      david replied:
      Very true

  • Comment posted by l-a, today at 19:51

    Clive Woodward, pre World semis 2003: ""It doesn't matter how we win. We are not Torvill and Dean looking for marks out of 10. We are here to win a game of rugby. It's all about winning."

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 19:34

    Farrell missed one kick and made one poor pass, otherwise he was faultless. What is wrong with you people?

    • Reply posted by billfunk, today at 19:41

      billfunk replied:
      I just want to watch good Rugby. That was a dismal spectacle.

  • Comment posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 19:39

    Had a rugbyathalon this afternoon. Watched a passionate Scotland eventually succumb to the massive Boks. Saw a fired up and passionate Ireland beat the ABs. Wonderful! Ireland looked the business. Sadly, my team England, didn’t serve up a passionate performance. They did win! But the game never took off and to be honest I was disappointed with the quality particularly after the Dublin game.

    • Reply posted by Sean, today at 19:50

      Sean replied:
      Agree Ivor, after the flowing rugby and superb defence (defence mainly by NZ) this game didn't match up in either excitement or quality.

      But as an Irish man I've learned never to write England off.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:43

    Eight wins in a row against Australia is mighty impressive. Well done lads

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 19:36

    Good test match. England controlled that and pulled away 2nd half.

    Embarrassment of riches in the England squad.

    Well played Ireland, no idea why there is no HYS. The BBC have clearly got the YTS trainee in charge again.

    • Reply posted by billfunk, today at 19:43

      billfunk replied:
      That was not a good test match. It was awful. Far too many penalties, too much kicking, no phase play, stop-start abortion of a Rugby match. 5 minutes of good Rugby and 75 minutes of utter dross.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 19:35

    Deserved but hardly fluent victory. The Manu on the wing experiment didn't look worth repeating. Thought Farrell was pretty solid but that's about it though Steward is the future at 15. We missed Radwan's threat I thought

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How bad Australia must be if Eddie Jones can play Tuilagi on the wing and stll beat them without conceding a try

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:34

    England. Well done. New combinations coming through. People playing positions NOT numbers. Steward, Smith & Dombrandt will have long test careers.

    Australia. New combis not functioning to may pens, serves them right for burning dirty coal and inflicting neighbours on us.

  • Comment posted by Whistlin Bob, today at 19:56

    Ridiculous selection. Jones is clueless. Players out of position is absolute stupidity. Get rid of Farrell. Farrell will stop Smith performing.

    I read all that and worse from the keyboard warriors here yesterday.

    Eight wins on the bounce over Australia. We had more than double their points.

    Any of you care to eat some humble pie?

    • Reply posted by david, today at 19:59

      david replied:
      Exactly right!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport