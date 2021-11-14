Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marco Riccioni was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury against Argentina

Saracens prop Marco Riccioni faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury on international duty with Italy.

Riccioni, 24, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in the 50th minute of Italy's 37-16 Test defeat by Argentina in Treviso.

He has made six Premiership appearances for Sarries since arriving from Italian side Benetton in the summer.

Saracens sit second and Riccioni has featured in all five of their wins.