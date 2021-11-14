Marco Riccioni: Saracens prop ruptures ACL on international duty with Italy
Saracens prop Marco Riccioni faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury on international duty with Italy.
Riccioni, 24, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in the 50th minute of Italy's 37-16 Test defeat by Argentina in Treviso.
He has made six Premiership appearances for Sarries since arriving from Italian side Benetton in the summer.
Saracens sit second and Riccioni has featured in all five of their wins.
The club has not set a timeframe for his recovery, releasing only a short statement saying his injury will be "monitored" once he returns to England.