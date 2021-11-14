Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Chloe Rollie crossed as Scotland eased to victory in the second half

Friendly international: Scotland v Japan Scotland (10) 36 Try: Lloyd (2), Skeldon, Gaffney, Rollie, Thomson Con: Nelson (3) Japan (12) 12 Tries: Nagata, Kato Con: Hirayama

A strong second-half showing from Scotland's women powered them to Autumn Test victory over Japan in Edinburgh.

The hosts relinquished a two-try lead after Rhona Lloyd and Lana Skeldon had crossed either side of Yuna Sato's red card for direct head contact.

Nijiho Nagata halved the deficit before Sachiko Kato's converted score gave Japan a 12-10 half-time advantage.

But Scotland's numerical advantage told as they eased to a third straight win with four tries after the break.

Megan Gaffney, Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lloyd all crossed, and Helen Nelson kicked three conversions as Scotland avenged their home defeat when the sides last met in 2019.