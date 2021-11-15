Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton receives treatment on the Aviva Stadium pitch on Saturday

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks after being forced off during Saturday's 29-20 win against New Zealand.

Fly-half Sexton twisted an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks in Dublin and will miss his country's final autumn Test against Argentina.

The Leinster playmaker, 36, will remain with Andy Farrell's squad this week as they prepare to face the Pumas.

Connacht's Jack Carty has been added to the group for Sunday's game.

Sexton, who won his 100th cap in the 60-5 win against Japan on November 6, left the Aviva Stadium field 15 minutes from time against the Kiwis.

Replacement Joey Carbery kicked three crucial late penalties to secure a momentous victory and is expected to start against Mario Ledesma's Argentina this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other options available to head coach Farrell.

Meanwhile, Munster forward Gavin Coombes returns to the squad following illness.

Argentina last played in Dublin in 2018 when Ireland won 28-17.