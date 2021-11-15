England's Owen Farrell and Jamie George ruled out of South Africa Test through injury

England captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa.

Farrell (ankle) and George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 32-15 win over Australia.

Gloucester's Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton have now been called up to Eddie Jones' 34-man squad.

Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:13

    A chance for EJ to show South Africa something different rather than trying to take them on physically now that Farrell is out.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:12

    A chance to see what this

  • Comment posted by Gary Davis, today at 17:12

    Hope the lads recover quickly. Will be an interesting game on Saturday. I’m sure the South Africans will be pleased

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 17:11

    And if Marcus adopts the same game plan as Eddie has had Farrell playing for England will he then be the one who kicks all the time and we need to replace him

    Not sure we will see lots of open play against SA - I imagine De Allende is licking his lips with Farrell out

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 17:10

    Who are the ABE brigade going to pile their ire on now?
    Sorry for both players but think George will be most missed. Would love it if we could beat them but won't be holding my breath so a good performance would be appreciated.

  • Comment posted by QuinsFan, today at 17:09

    Farrell was dire on Saturday, plus he has never been any good as a captain. Playing a weak Australian team, he opted for penalty kicks to boost his tally rather than go for the corner and let Smith conjure up a try with the back line.

  • Comment posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 17:09

    So? He is not good enough to be in the side. If gollum is planning for the next WC then Farrell is not part of that.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RooStar, today at 17:09

    Both tremendous servants to the national team and I hope they recover quickly.

    The replacements now have the opportunity to step up, there is a not a tougher test than South Africa to prove their worth.

    Hopefully we see Youngs, Smith, May, Tuilagi, Slade, Radwan, Stewart.

  • Comment posted by 139 Boy, today at 17:08

    so I think Jones will pick: 9 Youngs; 10 Smith; 11 May;12 Tuilagi; 13 Slade; 14 Radwan; 15 Steward.

  • Comment posted by FairfaxDave, today at 17:08

    Boks won't like this. They know what you get with Farrell, but not Smith

  • Comment posted by GMC, today at 17:08

    Eddie: You may i have my first born if you PLEASE just play RQ-MS-MT-HS.

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 17:07

    Wishing both a speedy recovery, George will be a big miss, but Farrell, could be a blessing in disguise.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:13

      steggsy replied:
      After his performance on Saturday I agree about George. A huge miss. I thought Farrell did v well after last season. Looked after Smith on his first big test. I think he might be missed but Smith will have to step up sometime....maybe not against those brutes the Saffies. They'll try to rough him up with late hits etc.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:06

    This has got penalty-fest written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 17:06

    A wonderful opportunity to see England against decent opposition without Farrell. Long term a definite plus.

  • Comment posted by Mark Johnson, today at 17:06

    This is good, not that Farell is a bad player and he certainly had a decent game last Saturday but we know what he can do and this is the time to see how different combinations work out

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:05

    So who's hookers now, Blamire and?
    Manu and Slade start in centre I hope, Smith 10 with most likely Furbank on bench unless Ford called up. Marchant on bench as centre cover?
    Radwen? Is he fit?
    Also Marler and Genge, are they available?

    Too many unknowns at present.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 17:05

    Suddenly looking a little inexperienced and exposed to be playing SA. Funny how quickly perceptions can change
    Some on this forum will no doubt be glad as they have been pushing for this but in reality this will make it tougher to beat the world champions

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 17:05

    Not gonna lie, Faz has his faults but against the non steroidal farm boys of the boks he’ll be a big loss, little Marcus is going to get munched, but maybe Eddie will put Manu at 10 as all 15 positions are interchangeable it would seem

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 17:07

      Trytastic replied:
      Odd, he didn't when he played on the Lions tour in SA

  • Comment posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 17:04

    manu in the centre then eddie

