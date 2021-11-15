Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

England captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa.

Farrell (ankle) and George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 32-15 win over Australia.

Gloucester's Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton have now been called up to Eddie Jones' 34-man squad.

Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.

