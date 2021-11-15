England's Owen Farrell and Jamie George ruled out of South Africa Test through injury
Last updated on .From the section English Rugby
England captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa.
Farrell (ankle) and George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 32-15 win over Australia.
Gloucester's Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton have now been called up to Eddie Jones' 34-man squad.
Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.
More to follow.
Not sure we will see lots of open play against SA - I imagine De Allende is licking his lips with Farrell out
Sorry for both players but think George will be most missed. Would love it if we could beat them but won't be holding my breath so a good performance would be appreciated.
The replacements now have the opportunity to step up, there is a not a tougher test than South Africa to prove their worth.
Hopefully we see Youngs, Smith, May, Tuilagi, Slade, Radwan, Stewart.
Manu and Slade start in centre I hope, Smith 10 with most likely Furbank on bench unless Ford called up. Marchant on bench as centre cover?
Radwen? Is he fit?
Also Marler and Genge, are they available?
Too many unknowns at present.
Some on this forum will no doubt be glad as they have been pushing for this but in reality this will make it tougher to beat the world champions