Elliot Dee was injured playing for Dragons against Stormers in the United Rugby Championship in October

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 20 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales have recalled Dragons hooker Elliot Dee to their squad ahead of Saturday's final autumn international against Australia.

Cardiff hooker Kirby Myhill has returned to Cardiff, after Dee proved his fitness when Dragons hosted Scarlets in an A game last Friday.

Dee suffered a neck injury after being named in Wales' initial autumn squad.

When experienced Ken Owens also joined the injury list, coach Wayne Pivac called up Ulster's Bradley Roberts.

Ryan Elias has been first choice in the middle of Wales' front row for defeats by New Zealand and South Africa and the weekend win against Fiji.

However, Pivac is still dealing with a lengthy injury list as he prepares Wales to face the Wallabies in Cardiff.

Lock Will Rowlands and props Tomas Francis and WillGriff John are going through head injury protocols, while back Josh Adams was a late withdrawal before Wales beat Fiji with a calf strain suffered in the pre-match warm-up.