Guy Porter had to go off after only a brief appearance against London Irish

Leicester Tigers back Guy Porter is hoping to continue "stringing a few games together" following injury.

Porter scored his first try of the season in last weekend's victory over Sale in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

It was only his second game since going off with a calf problem against London Irish on 9 October.

"I was pretty keen just to keep trucking along and build a bit of match fitness," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Leicester.

He arrived from Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies in the summer of 2020 and managed two tries in 13 appearances last season.

But his hopes of a regular place this term were hampered by having to go off against London Irish, shortly after being sent on as a replacement.

"It wasn't my finest moment on a rugby field. I think I came off the bench and within about two minutes I had a little ping in my calf and had to be replaced," said Porter, who can play at centre or on the wing.

"That's never a good feeling but fortunately we got the win in that game. It was a frustrating few weeks because obviously you're away from the team and up to your own (rehab) stuff, but it's a good opportunity I suppose just to refresh a bit and I think that's why I'm so excited to be back now and stringing a few games together."

Leicester have another cup game this weekend, away to Wasps, before resuming a Premiership campaign which has seen them win eight games out of eight so far to lead the table by 10 points.

"As a team we've come a fair way from a year or so ago. For me that's just (down to) more clarity around the way we want to play," Porter added.

"It obviously takes a bit of time to instil an identity and the markers we want to put down on the way we play, and that's what we're chipping away at."