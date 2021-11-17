Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys announced former Manchester City executive Nick Garcia as their new chief executive in March 2021

Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia says he is hoping to help turn the organisation into a world force.

Garcia has been in the role for six months after being appointed by the region's owners, Y11 Sports & Media, who took over the region in May 2020.

The former Manchester City executive is hoping to make the Ospreys a long-term successful business on and off the field.

"My vision is for the Ospreys to be a global rugby powerhouse," said Garcia.

The Y11 group takeover of Ospreys was the first significant example of a majority shareholder private ownership of a Welsh regional rugby outfit.

"There is a lot of talk about private equity being in and out for money and how they have got to see a return within a certain number of years," added Garcia.

"I don't think we are those guys, we are 20% passion and 80% business.

"It's not always about the balance sheet. That passion isn't just about being a fan, it's about having pride in your work and doing things the right way rather than the quick or easy way.

"We are not here to pull dividends out of this club. We are here to make it break even and win. We know that is not a one, two, three-year thing. This is a slow burn, which is why we've got a far-reaching plan.

"If rugby is going to be sustainable, it needs to be treated more like a business, which works well for me because I have always been on that side of sport."

Garcia insists the organisation must build on firm foundations rather than splashing the cash on marquee players.

"Everything must start with trying to win every game you play but critically, any winning has to be done in a sustainable way," added Garcia.

"There is a broad acceptance in sport that between 70 and 80 per cent of success is bought.

"You spend enough money, you get good enough players, you are going to win something. This has been played out all over the world with rich investors coming in.

"Now that's okay, but if you don't drive the whole business to support that, it's going to fall off a cliff eventually.

"In rugby terms, you look to develop your academy and also make sure your recruitment is efficient and strategic."

Since the inception of regional rugby in 2003, Ospreys have won four league titles but the last of those successes came in 2012 so the region face a decade without a trophy.

"Silverware is important, it's giving the fans what they want and what we are striving for," he added.

"We have got to be in Europe every year. We need that visibility and fan experience to attract players.

"First let's focus on being in Europe consistently and we want to be the top team in Wales."

Head coach Toby Booth is in his second full season in charge at Ospreys

Garcia believes the United Rugby Championship is the right competition for the Welsh sides.

"It is an exciting league," he added.

"Rugby needs to attract a wider, younger, more diverse audience and the URC is doing that with the way they are fusing entertainment and sport.

"We are playing in five countries in two hemispheres. That's exciting, a real global proposition."

The chief executive knows the region need to increase its fan base as they play in a Swansea.com Stadium, an arena that can host 20,000, but crowds rarely top five figures.

"It is (our permanent home) for now," he added.

"We have looked at a lot of different scenarios and this is the best one for us now.

"I'm not saying that won't change in years down the line. I would agree that 20,000 is a lot to fill, but, on the flip side, it is an amazing stadium, there are no bad seats, there's great hospitality, the facilities for the players are good.

"Our challenge is focused on getting enough people in there to create a good atmosphere.

"We have got good core supporters and are doing a lot to improve the match-day experience, making it more diverse, younger, more families.

"To make the Swansea.com Stadium the go-to event for families in the region is important to us."

Ospreys have called themselves a "regional rugby franchise" over the last few months with Garcia explaining that is in alignment with becoming a global brand.

Garcia also states increasing a worldwide fan base can help Wales sustain four regions.

"I always get asked the question can south Wales sustain four professional franchises, regions, whatever you want to call them and my answer is yes," he added.

"England could not sustain 20 Premier League football clubs if they didn't have global fan bases.

"We want to engage fans 24/7, not just on match days and we are already building a global fan base.

"On fans, we need more of them, we need them younger, more diverse, to know them and serve them better."

Y11 have been linked with taking over the Melbourne Rebels but Garcia played down the reports.

"We're a private equity firm that believes in rugby so we are looking at other rugby assets across the world," he added.

"We are defining right now what our rugby strategy is globally and there is opportunity within a multi-club ownership.

"The Rebels thing is interesting but it is not even a conversation right now.

"I hope it will be, Rebels or some other platform, I am sure it will be in time and we should discuss it then.

"Right now we are interested in global rugby and whether that's the Rebels, or whoever, I am sure that is something we will do in the future, but we are not there yet."

Garcia says Ospreys, Cardiff, Scarlets and Dragons need to ensure they are not solely dependent financially on the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

"It's on all of us to make ourselves financially sustainable, that's why we (Ospreys) are developing a three-year business plan," he added.

"We have got to work closely with the WRU on it because they are critical to the success of the regional game, certainly in the short to medium term.

"The relationship could be better but we do regularly meet with them now.

"If we can get alignment, Welsh rugby at all levels will elevate. We need to work together more to be globally dominant at national team and club level."