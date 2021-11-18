Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Diamond is scheduled to return to Sale with Worcester on 12 February

Worcester Warriors have named former Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond as their lead rugby consultant.

It is the 53-year-old's first role since he left Sale for personal reasons in December, after 10 years in charge.

Diamond will be the "senior member" of Worcester's coaching team, above head coach Jonathan Thomas, and will report to director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"After a year out I'm delighted to be coming in to assist Solly and work with JT to help improve results," he said. external-link

"The first objective will be to ensure that we become a difficult team to beat but we have an exciting back line that, when all are fit, can challenge any in the Premiership."

After eight games Warriors are 12th, above only Bath in the table, though there is no relegation from the top flight this season.

Former hooker Diamond has previously coached with England Saxons, Saracens and Russia, and will begin his role at Sixways on 29 November.

"Steve will review all aspects of the rugby programme, advise on changes where needed and also help with player recruitment for next season," said Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham.

"We believe that adding someone with Steve's experience will enable us to identify the missing ingredients needed to realise the true potential of this team."