Amanda Blanc was the third woman to join the Welsh Rugby Union board

Amanda Blanc will step down from her role as chair of the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and the board of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Blanc was appointed to the post in December 2019, following inaugural chair David Lovett into the role.

The 54-year-old, who has been the chief executive of financial firm Aviva since July 2020, will remain as PRB chair until her successor is appointed.

No reason has been given for Blanc's departure from the PRB and WRU roles.

The PRB was created in 2018 and is responsible for running professional rugby in Wales on behalf of the WRU and each of the four regional sides.

Its board consists of senior representatives from the WRU and each of the regions alongside two independently appointed members, including its chair.