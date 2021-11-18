Griffin, who has captained Ireland since 2018, led the team to victory over the USA on Friday

Ciara Griffin will captain Ireland in her final match against Japan before retiring from international rugby.

Griffin, 27, announced her decision to retire from Ireland duty on Tuesday to "focus on my life outside of rugby".

Head coach Adam Griggs is without several players for his final match in charge of Ireland on Saturday.

Stacey Flood, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe are unavailable to prepare for Ireland's World Sevens Series campaign.

The game with Japan at the RDS is set to be an emotional farewell to captain Griffin, who was named skipper in 2018 and has won 40 caps since making her debut in 2016.

On Friday, Griffin said she was the "proudest person in the country" after leading Ireland to a 20-10 win over the United States in Dublin at the end of a week dominated by the fallout from comments made by Irish Rugby Football Union women's director Anthony Eddy, who denied that the 15-a-side game had been neglected in recent years.

For the final international fixture of the autumn window, Griggs is missing several key players to the Sevens programme, including star winger Parsons, as preparations build for Ireland's return to World Sevens Series action in Dubai next week before the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Qualifiers.

Munster's Aoife Doyle returns to the starting team on the wing and is joined by Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan, who are retained from last Friday's win over USA in Dublin.

Eimear Considine and Sene Naoupu continue their midfield partnership, but there is a new-look half-back pairing with Ulster's Kathryn Dane starting at scrum-half alongside Enya Breen, who will start her first Test at fly-half.

Laura Feely, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are named in the front row, with the experienced Aoife McDermott returning to the second row alongside Sam Monaghan. Griffin starts at blindside flanker for her 41st Ireland cap, with Edel McMahon continuing at openside and Hannah O'Connor back in the starting team at number eight following injury.

Griggs, who will be replaced by Greg McWilliams, has named three uncapped players on the replacements bench as Leinster duo Mary Healy and Ella Roberts and Connacht back Shannon Touhey are all included for the first time.

Ireland: Delany; Doyle; Considine, Naoupu; Sheehan; Breen, Dane; Feely, Jones, Djougang; McDermott, Monaghan; Griffin (captain); McMahon O'Connor.

Replacements: Moloney, O'Dwyer, Healy, Caplice, O'Leary, Hughes, Touhey, Roberts.