Zoe Aldcroft was part of the team that racked up seven tries in victory over Canada at the Twickenham Stoop last weekend

Autumn Tests: England v United States Date: Sunday 21 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Venue: Sixways Stadium, Worcester Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app

Second row Zoe Aldcroft will lead an England XV featuring nine changes as they attempt to complete a clean sweep of their autumn series against the United States.

Lydia Thompson, who started both the team's wins over New Zealand, returns on the wing, with Holly Aitchison at centre and Helena Rowland moving to 10.

Maud Muir makes her first Test start in an all-new front row, while Alex Matthews, who scored off the bench against Canada last weekend, is at blind-side flanker.

Harlequins Sarah Beckett makes her comeback at number eight after having surgery on a knee injury in the summer, with sometime captain Poppy Cleall dropping out of the squad.

Aldcroft, who was named on the shortlist for World Player of the Year earlier this week, and Abbie Dow are the only players to have started all four of England's matches this autumn.

"Zoe Aldcroft has her own style based around actions not words," said coach Simon Middleton on giving her the captaincy for the first time.

"It's a style that resonates with our to her coaching team and one that is massively respected across the squad, so from that side it was a simple choice for us."

Aldcroft's Gloucester-Hartpury team-mate Connie Powell and Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer are set to make their international debuts off the bench.

Worcester's Thompson will win her 50th cap on her club home ground with replacement second row Rowena Burnfield, appearing in a squad for the first time since February 2019, poised to reach the same milestone.

The meeting is England's first against the United States, ranked sixth in the world, since the Red Roses' 38-5 victory in San Diego in 2019.

Another victory would take England's winning streak to 18 successive Tests, matching their male counterparts best run of back-to-back wins, set between 2015 and 2017. However, they are still some way short of New Zealand's women's record of 24 straight wins between 2002 and 2009.

The United States have lost all three matches they have played this autumn with a 20-10 reverse against Ireland last weekend following two losses to Canada.

The United States have endured a tough autumn with defeat against Ireland and two losses to Canada

However Middleton says his side have to be wary of the Eagles' threat.

"The USA will bring a bit of unpredictability," he said

"They will know that they can't go through the motions and beat England, they will have to do something different.

"We have to expect the unexpected. They will be energised, incredibly patriotic about the shirt and come at you from everywhere."

Simon Middleton's side spent two days training with South Africa's women's side, who play England's under-20s on Sunday, in preparation for the match.

England: Dow; Thompson, Aitchison, Tuima, Cowell; Rowland, Infante; Cornborough, Davies, Muir, Millar-Mills, Aldcroft (capt), Matthews, Kabeya, Beckett.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Bern, Burnfield, Hunter, L Packer, Harrison, Kildunne.