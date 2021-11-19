Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hayden King scored one try in five appearances for the Pirates this season before his injury

Cornish Pirates prop Hayden King is making good progress in his recovery after breaking a bone in his neck.

The 25-year-old was carried off with a serious-looking injury in the Pirates' 40-5 win over Coventry last month.

"He's going pretty good. With that kind of injury you've just got to restrict movement," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"He's going to be away from training for a good few weeks yet," he added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's like the normal fracture of a bone, once that starts healing I would imagine his return to play would be pretty quick."