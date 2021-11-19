Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henshaw has not played so far this season due to a foot injury

Autumn Test series: Ireland v Argentina Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday 21 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Robbie Henshaw will make his first appearance of the season as one of four changes to Ireland's starting XV to face Argentina on Sunday.

While the pack remains the same, Henshaw is named at inside centre with Bundee Aki missing out through a minor knee injury.

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune starts on the wing in place on Andrew Conway.

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray form the half-back duo with Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park both ruled out.

Head coach Andy Farrell has resisted the temptation to make wholesale selection changes in a bid to maintain the momentum built by his side.

Having named the same team for the wins against Japan and the All Blacks, just one of the changes made this week is unforced.

Centre Henshaw is recalled after he sustained a foot injury upon return from the British and Irish Lions tour, during which he started all three Tests.

He resumes his Leinster midfield partnership with Garry Ringrose, who was one of Ireland's star performers in their impressive success last Saturday.

Ulster wing Baloucoune scored a brilliant try on his Ireland debut against the USA in July

It is a second cap for Ulster wing Baloucoune after the 24-year-old marked his debut in the summer with a scintillating try against the USA.

With regular captain Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury, Carbery gets the start having come on to kick three late penalties and help Ireland over the line against New Zealand.

Harry Byrne is named among the replacements with no place for Jack Carty who was brought in as extra cover.

Having been so impressive in the two autumn wins, the pack remains unchanged, with Iain Henderson partnering stand-in captain James Ryan in the second row in between all-Leinster front and back rows.

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Henderson, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, O'Toole, Beirne, O'Mahony, Casey, Byrne, Earls.