Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ali Price and Stuart Hogg hope to point Scotland towards victory at Murrayfield

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Japan Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 20 November Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Stuart Hogg is calling on Scotland to deliver a "complete performance" against Japan - something he says has so far eluded them in the Autumn Nations Series.

The Scots hammered Tonga and edged past Australia before going down to world champions South Africa last weekend.

Now Hogg wants to round-off the 2021 Test schedule with a victory over their 2019 World Cup conquerors on Saturday.

"I want to see us perform to the best of our ability," the full-back says.

"If we're being honest, we've yet to have a complete performance both sides of the ball, but we've learned a huge amount throughout these last three games.

Last Saturday's 38-25 win over Portugal was Japan's first win after a five-game losing streak since beating Scotland in that group-stage match in Yokohama a little over two years ago.

Hogg is one of seven players who started that 28-21 loss, which ended Scotland's participation in the World Cup finals.

"We know Japan are a quality side that have been building for a number of years," he says. "From the World Cup, we know exactly what they're about.

"We just want to win. I know our game plan and the way we want to try and play will win Test matches, but I don't care how we win it, as long as we win it."

Despite that, Hogg expects a thrilling game considering the styles adopted by both sides.

"I know exactly what we're about, I know exactly our attack structures and how we want to play, so it will be exciting," he adds. "It will be end-to-end, side-to-side, exactly what we want. Hopefully we can put in a performance that we're proud of."